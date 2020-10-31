Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
31/10/2020
Southeast Asian rivals to Khanh Van at Miss Universe 2020

31/10/2020    19:25 GMT+7

An array of beauties hailing from Thailand and the Philippines are considered to be among the leading Southeast Asian rivals to Nguyen Khanh Van, the Vietnamese representative at the Miss Universe 2020 pageant.

Whilst this year’s Miss Universe 2020 pageant was canceled due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it has been rearranged for next year, with Khanh Van set to represent Vietnam in the beauty contest. The local beauty stands at 1.76 metres tall and measures 83-60-91. (Photo: Nguyen Long)
27-year-old Amanda Obdam from Thailand is 1.70 metres tall and weighs 50kg. She currently works as an actress in her home country. (Photo: Instagram Amanda Obdam)
Rabiya Mateo of the Philippines is 1.70 metres tall and weighs 49kg. She is a graduate from Iloilo Doctors' College and is expected to impress viewers during the pageant through her beautiful look and wonderful figure. (Photo: Miss Universe Philippines)
Ayu Maulida, 22, of Indonesia, stands at 1.78 metres tall and currently works as a model. She is going into the competition with a strong background, having already received praise from renowned beauty websites such as Missosology and Angelopedia. (Photo: Instagram Ayu Maulida)
25-year-old Francisca Luhong James of Malaysia, is 1.75 metres tall with measurements of 81-65-90. (Photo: Miss Universe Malaysia)
VOV

 
 

