Southeast Asian rivals to Khanh Van at Miss Universe 2020

An array of beauties hailing from Thailand and the Philippines are considered to be among the leading Southeast Asian rivals to Nguyen Khanh Van, the Vietnamese representative at the Miss Universe 2020 pageant.
VOV
Vietnam’s leading violinist Bui Cong Duy will perform Beethoven’s Violin Concerto at the HCM City Opera House on Saturday to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birthday.
An exhibition is taking place at the Women Museum in Hanoi to mark the 200th death anniversary of Nguyen Du, one of the greatest Vietnamese poets best known for his verse novel “Tale of Kieu”.
Dozens of veteran and young singers and theatre performers will participate in two charity concerts in HCM City to raise funds for flood victims in the central region.
A photography book featuring all the images currently are on display at the exhibition Hà Nội 1967-1975 will be launched at Manzi Exhibition Space, on November 5.
You may one day chance upon a moment, when perhaps you’re in a hurry, rushing through the crowded and noisy streets of Hanoi at the end of a working day, and, almost like a miracle, the sound of singing finds your ears and slows you down,
Hanoi is not only famous for its traditional dishes such as pho and bun cha but also banh oan, a cake made of roasted glutinous rice flour.
Hanoi’s baguette is fanning love for the country.
A photograph featuring Phu My bridge, the highest bridge in Ho Chi Minh City, has been listed among the Top 50 in the Built Environment / Architecture category of the Open Award’s at the EPSON International Pano Awards 2020.
To celebrate Vietnamese Women’s Day on October 20, the Craig Thomas Gallery in District 1, HCMC, is holding an exhibition on Vietnamese women featuring a collection of silk paintings by female artist Nguyen Thi Chau Giang.
The 5th “Bridging the Gap” Music Festival will be organised in Hanoi on October 31.
Gateau cakes decorated with the Halloween theme have been launched in the domestic market, serving to spook many people at first glance.
The Israel Film Festival 2020 will run between November 12 and November 30, with both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City hosting the event.
Vu Duc Hieu is known for his love of Muong ethnic minority’s traditional culture and set aside 5 hectares of his own land to promote it in a private museum, which saw him win at Jeonju International Awards for Promoting Intangible Cultural Heritage.
Vietnamese shooters aim to bag six gold medals to lead the medal tally for shooting teams in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 31 to be held in Vietnam next year.
A major festival for residents in the Red River Delta is taking place in the Keo Pagoda in the northern province of Thai Binh.
Khanh Linh began her musical career in 2003, when she was 20 years old, winning third prize at the National Television Competition, which is now Vietnam’s most reputable singing contest, Morning Star Rendezvous.
For Lu ethnic people, brocade weaving skill is crucial for any women. Lu ethnic women have made contribution to preserving and promoting this traditional craft.
Photographer Phan Thi Khanh has won international and domestic prizes although she only got into photography in 2017.
A total of 27 out of the 35 finalists of the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant left a positive impression on both the judges and audience members during a talent segment held in Ho Chi Minh City on October 27.
Vietnamese representative Thai Thi Hoa at Miss Earth 2020, joined with other contestants in the Asia and Oceania region on October 26 as participants put on an elegant display as part of the pageant’s evening gown competition.
