Stephanie Winston Wolkoff: Melania Trump's former aide to publish book

07/07/2020    16:30 GMT+7

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff has claimed she was "thrown under the bus" by the White House.

A former aide to Melania Trump has written a memoir about her 15-year friendship with the US first lady.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff's book, Melania and Me, is due out on 1 September.

In 2018, Ms Winston Wolkoff was reportedly forced out of the White House, amid allegations that she had been profiteering from President Trump's inauguration.

But the former aide has said she was "thrown under the bus".

She denied claims her company received $26 million (£20 million) in payments to help plan the 2017 ceremony and surrounding events, saying her firm "retained a total of $1.62 million". 

 

"In her memoir, Wolkoff chronicles her journey from their friendship that started in New York to her role as the First Lady's trusted advisor to her abrupt and very public departure, to life after Washington," according to a description of the book published by Vanity Fair.

The book, which will be on sale ahead of the November presidential election - when Mr Trump will take on Democrat nominee Joe Biden, is the latest controversial memoir involving the Trumps.

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton's new book, The Room Where It Happened, portrays a president ignorant of basic geopolitical facts and whose decisions were frequently driven by a desire for re-election.

He accuses Mr Trump of wanting help from China to win re-election, while offering approval for China's plan to build forced-labour camps for its Muslim Uighur minority. He also backs up Democrat allegations that sparked impeachment efforts against the president.

Meanwhile, the president's niece, Mary Trump, is due to publish Too Much And Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man later this month.

An Amazon blurb for the book says the author will set out how her uncle "became the man who now threatens the world's health, economic security and social fabric". BBC

 
 

Parkour: a global sport deeply rooted in Vietnam
Parkour: a global sport deeply rooted in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

Parkour is growing strong among thrill-seekers all over the world, but not everybody knows its roots can be traced back to Vietnam.

Music video lures tourists to Quang Binh Province
Music video lures tourists to Quang Binh Province
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

Singer Tran Nguyen Thang has released a new music video Quảng Bình Ơi (Dear Quang Binh) reflecting beautiful destinations in the central province.

Artist reviews his 30-year career through exhibition
Artist reviews his 30-year career through exhibition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Graphic art created during the 30-year career of artist Tran Van Quan is on display at his solo exhibition in HCM City.

Hoa people’s Nguyen Tieu Festival recognised as national intangible heritage
Hoa people’s Nguyen Tieu Festival recognised as national intangible heritage
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/07/2020 

The customs of the Hoa ethnic group in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 5 in celebrating the annual Nguyen Tieu festival (spring lantern festival) have been recognised as a national intangible heritage.

Hanoi FC offer to help pay for Van Hau to continue loan spell
Hanoi FC offer to help pay for Van Hau to continue loan spell
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/07/2020 

Hanoi FC will help pay Doan Van Hau's salary to stay at SC Heerenveen if the club can prove they want to keep the Vietnamese national team player, according to the club's president Do Vinh Quang.

National football team fourth in terms of value among Southeast Asian rivals
National football team fourth in terms of value among Southeast Asian rivals
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/07/2020 

The market value of the entire Vietnamese men’s national football team has increased to EUR4.23 million, ranking the team fourth throughout the Southeast Asian region, as calculated by the website Transfermarkt.

200-million-year-old mollusc fossils found in Gia Lai province
200-million-year-old mollusc fossils found in Gia Lai province
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/07/2020 

Ammonite fossils dating back 150-200 million years ago have been recently discovered in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, 

Coronavirus: Records broken at socially distanced hot dog contest
Coronavirus: Records broken at socially distanced hot dog contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/07/2020 

Safety measures did not put off the champions, who ate 75 and 48.5 hot dogs respectively in 10 minutes.

Artworks to be displayed in Ninh Binh
Artworks to be displayed in Ninh Binh
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/07/2020 

An exhibition featuring artworks that resulted from a creativity camp will begin at Tam Coc Centre in Hoa Lu District in the northern province of Ninh Bình today.

Vietnam to join Army Games 2020 in Russia
Vietnam to join Army Games 2020 in Russia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/07/2020 

The Vietnamese Defence Ministry plans to send seven teams to compete in six categories at the International Army Games 2020 scheduled for mid-August in Russia.

32 Vietnamese racing drivers receive licences
32 Vietnamese racing drivers receive licences
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/07/2020 

Thirty-two Vietnamese racing drivers received their racing licences during a ceremony in Hanoi on July 4.

Cai luong artists to stage new southern-style shows in Hanoi
Cai luong artists to stage new southern-style shows in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/07/2020 

Meritorious Artist-cai luong star Que Tran and her colleagues of HCM City will perform in two famous plays staged by the Vietnam Cai Luong Theatre in Hanoi. 

Fashion industry marks return with August show in Hue imperial citadel
Fashion industry marks return with August show in Hue imperial citadel
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/07/2020 

Designers Vu Ngoc and Son are set to launch a fashion show in Hue imperial citadel on August 17 to herald the return of the Vietnamese fashion industry following the novel coronavirus.

Angelina Jolie’s book published in Vietnamese
Angelina Jolie’s book published in Vietnamese
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/07/2020 

Personal journals that Angelina Jolie compiled while performing humanitarian relief efforts in Africa, Cambodia, Pakistan and Ecuador have been published in Vietnamese by Kim Dong Publishing House.

VN basketball season postponed again
VN basketball season postponed again
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/07/2020 

The organisers of the Vietnam Basketball Association (VBA) league have postponed the 2020 season yet again, this time until the end of the year, the national Vietnam Television has reported.

Ao Dai performance promotes Vietnam cultural heritage
Ao Dai performance promotes Vietnam cultural heritage
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/07/2020 

A performance with more than 1,000 Ao dai by 21 Vietnamese designers took place at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi recently. The program aims at honoring Ao dai as Vietnam’s intangible cultural heritage.

Local rock bands to perform at Lush Saigon
Local rock bands to perform at Lush Saigon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/07/2020 

 Hardcore Vietnam will host the underground music show Khet Party at Lush Saigon on July 19 with popular rock and heavy music bands and rappers in HCM City.

Van Quyet wins AFC award for incredible acrobatic goal
Van Quyet wins AFC award for incredible acrobatic goal
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/07/2020 

Nguyen Van Quyet’s stunning strike for Hanoi FC against Ceres Negros FC of the Philippines back in 2017 has been named the best acrobatic goal scored in an Asian continental tournament, as announced by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Organising board for SEA Games 31, Para Games 11 established
Organising board for SEA Games 31, Para Games 11 established
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/07/2020 

The national steering committee for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th Southeast Asian Para Games (Para Games 11) has decided to establish an organising board for the two tournaments.

Fashioning shoes one step at a time
Fashioning shoes one step at a time
FEATUREicon  02/07/2020 

If you want to get to know the person you’re talking to, take a look at the shoes they’re wearing. They can tell a great deal about the elegance of the woman who chose them.

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

