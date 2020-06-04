Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/06/2020 10:05:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Story about little organ donor featured in film

 
 
05/06/2020    09:58 GMT+7

A short film about seven-year-old Nguyen Hai An from Hanoi who donated her corneas after passing away and inspired thousands of organs donors nationwide has recently been released.

Story about little organ donor featured in film
Seven-year-old An became the second-youngest person to donate a cornea in the country so far. Her donation touched and inspired many others to register for organ donation. — Photo Thuy Duong Nguyen Tran Facebook

Two years after An died of a rare disease, Tran Nguyen Thuy Duong, An’s mother, decided to have her daughter’s story featured in a film to encourage organ donations among others.

“I face the pain and accept to continue the path for An to fulfill her mission and bring hope for others,” the 35-year-old mother said.

Điều Con Chưa Nói (Things I Haven’t Told You) was premiered on June 1. The characters in the film are all performed by actors.

An suffered from astrocytomas, a rare disease in children, and passed away in February 2018. After her death, following her wish, Duong and her family had her corneas donated to Vietnam National Co-ordinating Centre for Human Organ Transplantation to give light to other sight-impaired.

An’s corneas were then transplanted to two people, including a 73-year-old person and a 42-year-old person after consultation with the hospital’s doctors. The 73-year-old person has cornea scarring and the 42-year-old was born with a cataract.

An became the second-youngest person to donate a cornea in the country so far. Her donation touched and inspired many others to register for organ donation.

At her funeral, then Health Minister Nguyen Thi Kim Tien bid farewell to the seven-year-old girl, saying: “She has realised an unbelievable thing.”

 

Over the past two years, Duong still preserves every photo and video of An.

"The nostalgia and the loneliness that filled my heart seemed insurmountable. But it is the messages and all the good things that An has left for me that encourage me to strongly stand up and walk on. I need to continue to help my child to fulfill her wish to bring more beautiful things to life,” she said.

As revealed by a representative of the film’s producers, MHC media& Entertainment, their biggest concern after finishing the script was recalling the great pain of the family.

However, the film has received Duong’s consent due to the humane meaning that it is expected to evoke.

“It is a gift for not only An, a brave and lovely angel, but also for other children fighting against cancer and the parents accompanying them to get through the pain. I hope that everyone will be happy and stay strong to overcome such pain. Time with our children is greatly precious,” she wrote on her Facebook page.  VNS

Father overcomes prejudice to donate organs, saves seven

Father overcomes prejudice to donate organs, saves seven

When Pham Van Thu decided to sign papers to donate the organs of his brain-dead son two weeks ago, he did not think he would have to deal with disapproval from those around him.

Tissue donation movement grows strong in Vietnam

Tissue donation movement grows strong in Vietnam

With many touching stories about tissue donors who have saved the lives of many people recently, such as Major Le Hai Ninh and Duong Hong Quy, Ninh Binh province has become a leading locality in tissue donation.

 
 

Other News

.
Preserving the charm of ancient ‘Then’ tunes
Preserving the charm of ancient ‘Then’ tunes
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

People’s Artisan Mong Thi Sam from Lang Son Province has devoted more than 63 years to preserving the ancient tunes of ‘Then’ folk singing, a cultural and spiritual heritage of Tay and Nung ethnic groups.

E-books or the real thing? Expert offers his opinion
E-books or the real thing? Expert offers his opinion
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

The National Book Festival is being held online for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is running till June 10 at the website book365.vn after beginning on April 19.

Mai Duc Chung still reaching for the stars
Mai Duc Chung still reaching for the stars
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

Coach Mai Duc Chung has his eyes on that prize, and that prize is an eventual World Cup berth for today's national U19 women's team.

HCM City theatres receive funding to release plays on YouTube
HCM City theatres receive funding to release plays on YouTube
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Performing Arts is working on a project to provide funding to theatres and drama troupes to release plays on YouTube as a way to bring the art closer to audiences.

Star of Fifty Shades of Gray shines in outfit by local designer
Star of Fifty Shades of Gray shines in outfit by local designer
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

Renowned actress Dakota Johnson of the United States recently chose an outfit produced by Vietnamese designer Cong Tri while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, a popular US TV show.

Divo Tung Duong reunites with late rocker in new music video
Divo Tung Duong reunites with late rocker in new music video
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnamese divo Tung Duong has had a “reunion” with late rocker Tran Lap in his newest music video that was released recently.

FK Sarajevo of Vietnamese owner win Premijer Liga title
FK Sarajevo of Vietnamese owner win Premijer Liga title
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

FK Sarajevo, a Bosnian football club owned by Vietnamese businessman Nguyen Hoai Nam, defended their domestic title after the 2019-20 season has been concluded.

Online entertainment platforms compete for exclusive content
Online entertainment platforms compete for exclusive content
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

Multiple online entertainment platforms have started to provide exclusive content as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused an increase in demand for such services.

Vietnamese photojournalist shines at Moscow International Foto Awards
Vietnamese photojournalist shines at Moscow International Foto Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

Viet Van, a photojournalist of Lao Dong (Labour) Newspaper, has won an Honorable Mention at the Moscow International Foto Awards 2020 for the Fine Art category.

Chess masters to compete in Bac Giang Province
Chess masters to compete in Bac Giang Province
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/06/2020 

The National Team Chess Championship will be held in Bac Giang Province on June 5-15.

China's cinemas face 'massive bloodbath' of closures
China's cinemas face 'massive bloodbath' of closures
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

Film audiences have moved online during the virus pandemic with fears they might not return to cinemas.

Events to dig into Italian culinary culture
Events to dig into Italian culinary culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/06/2020 

The programme "True Italian Taste" will officially kick off on June 3 in HCM City with an event dedicated to pasta.

Young composer explores writing in different languages
Young composer explores writing in different languages
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/06/2020 

Award-winning composer Vu Dang Minh Anh, also known as Ania Vu, is preparing for her participation in the Tanglewood Music Festival.

List of most valuable Vietnamese footballers revealed
List of most valuable Vietnamese footballers revealed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/06/2020 

Que Ngoc Hai, Nguyen Van Quyet, and Nguyen Tien Linh have been named as the Vietnamese footballers with the highest estimated transfer value, according to sports website Transfermarket.

Tuan Chau Sunset Triathlon to open in August
Tuan Chau Sunset Triathlon to open in August
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/06/2020 

The Tuan Chau Sunset Bay Triathlon 2020 will be held on August 1 on the Tuan Chau Islands, Quang Ninh Province.

Entries invited for Vietnam Heritage Photo Awards
Entries invited for Vietnam Heritage Photo Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/06/2020 

The eighth Vietnam Heritage Photo Awards is accepting entries from both amateur and professional photographers living in Vietnam and abroad from June 1 to the end of August.

Turning junk into kid’s toys
Turning junk into kid’s toys
VIDEOicon  03/06/2020 

Discarded tyres, cardboard boxes, and other materials have been given a new lease of life and turned into brand new toys for children via the meticulous hands of young people.

YouTube channel showcases idyllic Vietnamese countryside
YouTube channel showcases idyllic Vietnamese countryside
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/06/2020 

Vietnamese YouTube channel Ẩm Thực Mẹ Làm (Mother’s Cuisine) was introduced to the world on the official Twitter page of the world’s biggest online video-sharing platform.

Hanoi plans various activities in pedestrian area around Hoan Kiem Lake
Hanoi plans various activities in pedestrian area around Hoan Kiem Lake
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/06/2020 

Hanoi City’s Department of Culture and Sports has planned a wide range of cultural and arts activities to be held along the pedestrian streets in the vicinity of Hoan Kiem Lake after the area reopened for visitors.

Rapper-turned-singer debuts album featuring Trinh Cong Son’s iconic songs
Rapper-turned-singer debuts album featuring Trinh Cong Son’s iconic songs
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/06/2020 

Singer Ha Le has released his debut album featuring iconic songs by late famous composer Trinh Cong Son, also dubbed the "Bob Dylan of Vietnam".

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 