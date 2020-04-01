Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/04/2020 02:15:10 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Struggling V.League 1 sides want to scrap relegation

 
 
03/04/2020    02:13 GMT+7

Four teams in the V.League 1 have proposed scrapping relegation this season, purportedly to ensure Việt Nam have the best chance in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and the AFF Cup.

Nam Định (in yellow) vs Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh in the V.League 1 2020. Photo 24h.com.vn

Sông Lam Nghệ An, SHB Đà Nẵng, Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh and Nam Định made the suggestion at the online meeting held by the Việt Nam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF) on Tuesday.

“With the goal of ensuring the Việt Nam team have time and good players to participate in World Cup qualifiers and the AFF Cup 2020, I think if the league resumes, there will be a lot of pressure and unfortunate injuries to the players," said Bùi Xuân Hòa, CEO of SHB Đà Nẵng.

“To solve those issues, I support the league not having a relegation place. Besides, we can play without foreign players and only play the first half of the season. Domestic players will be able to participate in many matches and the selection will be easier, avoiding unfortunate injuries,” said Hòa.

“And if the V.League 1 does not have relegation, what about the V.League 2? I recommend next year two relegated V.League 1 teams be relegated and two V.League 2 teams promoted," Hòa added.

Eliminating relegation would likely decrease the quality of play, as a large number of teams will have nothing to play for, and it's no coincidence the four teams making the proposal have all been tipped to struggle this season.

 

Removing the dreaded drop would also allow teams not competing for the title to drastically slash their wage bills by releasing foreign and naturalised players.

With the average salary of US$5,000 for a foreign player, clubs can save about $20,000 per month if they release with three foreign players and a naturalised player.

“Teams can’t compete, there is no bonus. But salary and daily activities of players must be maintained normally.  We have season tickets that have been registered by fans but cannot be issued because we have to deduct money from the first two rounds. These things greatly affect the finances of the club,” said coach Nguyễn Văn Sỹ of Nam Định.

No relegation would bring at least one benefit, namely allowing clubs to give younger players a chance to shine. — VNS

V.League 1 goalkeepers to look out for in 2020 season

V.League 1 goalkeepers to look out for in 2020 season

Prestigious sports website FOX Sports Vietnam has posted an article about the five goalkeepers to watch in the V.League 1 during the 2020 season, with names such as Van Cong,Thanh Thang, and Van Toan making the list.

Midfielder Quang Hai surpasses milestone of 100 appearances in V.League 1

Midfielder Quang Hai surpasses milestone of 100 appearances in V.League 1

Hanoi FC midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai has surpassed the milestone of 100 appearances in the V.League 1.

 
 

Other News

.
Movie buffs watch free online films
Movie buffs watch free online films
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

French Cultural Institute (L'Espace) is co-operating with Vietnamese movie company BHD to give movie buffs a chance to watch award-winning films free online from April 1 to 30. 

Five essential Vietnamese hip hop tracks to bump during social distancing
Five essential Vietnamese hip hop tracks to bump during social distancing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

We all have plenty of time on our hands to explore new things, so why not dive into the rich world of Vietnamese hip hop?

Football club chairman says focus must be on pandemic, not sport
Football club chairman says focus must be on pandemic, not sport
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/04/2020 

Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) chairman Doan Nguyen Duc told domestic media the focus of the whole country should be on beating the COVID-19 pandemic, not sport.

Vietnamese architect wins Turgut Cansever Int’l Award 2020
Vietnamese architect wins Turgut Cansever Int’l Award 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/04/2020 

Architect Doan Thanh Ha, based in Hanoi, has just received the Turgut Cansever International Award 2020 for his project titled Friendly Space in Suffocating Urban Areas.

Vietnamese footballers donate to fight COVID-19
Vietnamese footballers donate to fight COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/04/2020 

Footballers nationwide have collected money to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Football players agree salary cut to support club
Football players agree salary cut to support club
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/04/2020 

HCM City FC President Nguyen Huu Thang said all club staff from management to players have agreed to reduce their monthly salaries to during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hanoi set to be country’s centre of books by 2030
Hanoi set to be country’s centre of books by 2030
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/04/2020 

More public and private libraries will be opened from now to 2025 as a part of a plan issued by the capital's People’s Committee to develop a reading culture and build Hà Nội into the country’s centre of books by 2030.

Posters encouraging citizens to help fight virus released
Posters encouraging citizens to help fight virus released
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/04/2020 

Public places in 63 provinces and cities in Vietnam will be decorated with posters to promote the awareness of measures everyone can take to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hung Kings Festival adapted to cope with COVID-19
Hung Kings Festival adapted to cope with COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/04/2020 

The Hung Kings Festival this year will only include ceremonial activities and exclude any festivities, according to the vice chairman of the People’s Committee of Phu Tho Province Ho Dai Dung.

Pianist compiles music textbook for primary education
Pianist compiles music textbook for primary education
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/04/2020 

Pianist Trang Trịnh is one of the co-writers of the new music textbook for primary grade 1. The textbook will be in the curriculum for the new school year 2020-2021.

Boxing coach Thanh can’t wait to face Olympic challenge
Boxing coach Thanh can’t wait to face Olympic challenge
FEATUREicon  01/04/2020 

After about 16 years in and around the sport, Thanh has made many ‘firsts’ and the national head coach is looking for more challenges.

VN singers reach out to fans through new MVs
VN singers reach out to fans through new MVs
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/04/2020 

Several Vietnamese singers have recently released new music videos as a way of inspring their fans during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Indie music tops the chart of local music
Indie music tops the chart of local music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/03/2020 

Indie music continues to top the charts of the Vietnamese music industry, according to the Labourer newspaper.

PM okays submission of Dong Ho folk paintings dossier to UNESCO
PM okays submission of Dong Ho folk paintings dossier to UNESCO
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed with the submission of a dossier on Dong Ho folk paintings to UNESCO to include the art in the list of intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent safeguarding.

Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics: New dates confirmed for 2021
Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics: New dates confirmed for 2021
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/03/2020 

The Tokyo Olympic Games will start on 23 July, 2021 and finish 8 August, with the Paralympics following from 24 August to 5 September.

Vietnamese rock band releases new music video celebrating anniversary
Vietnamese rock band releases new music video celebrating anniversary
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/03/2020 

Vietnamese hit-making rock band, Bức Tường (The Wall), released a new music video entitled XXV to celebrate their 25th anniversary on March 26.

Young composer’s project on facets of love
Young composer’s project on facets of love
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/03/2020 

Young composer and music producer Hua Kim Tuyen is working on a music project called Seven Colours of Rainbow that reflects different facets of life and love.

Fighting against virus with traditional music
Fighting against virus with traditional music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/03/2020 

After many modern tunes have encouraged citizens to help stop the COVID-19 pandemic, now it is the turn of traditional Vietnamese music. 

Private theatre owners go bankrupt due to COVID-19 outbreak
Private theatre owners go bankrupt due to COVID-19 outbreak
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/03/2020 

Cho Lon (Big Market) Drama Stage, a newly-opened private theatre in HCM City, has closed as its investors are going to bankrupt due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Veteran translator releases English version of Kiều
Veteran translator releases English version of Kiều
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/03/2020 

At the age of 88, translator Duong Tuong has introduced his first book in English - a Vietnamese literature work entitled Kieu. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 