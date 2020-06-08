Student Vovinam tournament begins in HCM City

Some 1,620 students from 300 primary, secondary and high schools in HCM City are competing in the third Phu Dong Sports Tournament for the Vovinam Nestlé MILO Cup,

which kicked off on June 6 as part of the HCM City Phu Dong Sports Festival.

Students from 300 schools in HCM City are taking part in the annual Phu Dong Sports Tournament – Vovinam Nestlé MILO Cup at the Phu Thọ Stadium in District 11 until June 10 (Photo courtesy of Nestlé)

It marks the return of school sports activities after a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, to run until June 10, is organised by the HCM City Vovinam Viet Vo Dao Federation under the Department of Culture and Sports, the Department of Education and Training and Nestlé, the Swiss food company.

Nguyen Binh Dinh, deputy head of the organising board, said the tournament started much later this year than in previous years, but attracted enthusiastic participation by students and schools.

Binu Jacob, General Manager of Nestlé Vietnam, said with the goal of improving the quality of life and contributing to a healthier future, Nestlé Vietnam, through the Nestlé MILO brand, is committed to further developing the school sports movement towards nurturing and developing a generation of dynamic Vietnamese children.

The Vovinam Nestlé MILO cup and the HCM City Phu Dong Sports Festival are among the major activities under the “Active Vietnam” programme initiated by Nestlé MILO, which seeks to encourage a dynamic lifestyle and physical activity in the community, especially among children./.VNA