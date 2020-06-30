Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Taiwanese movies to be screened in Hanoi

 
 
01/07/2020    11:12 GMT+7

Award-winning Taiwanese films with the theme 'All about Love' will kick off the series of activities to introduce Chinese Taipei's culture in Vietnam in 2020.

The poster of loudy (2017) by director Wang Ming-Tai. — Photo courtesy of the organisers

The event is organised by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Vietnam, the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS), and the Centre for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents (TPD).

'All about Love' includes the award-winning works of Chinese Taipei's filmmakers in recent years. These films are all part of the Taiwan Cinema Toolkit (TCT) – a project to curate, store and provide data about Taiwanese films to serve the non-profit cultural promotion activities organised by the Taiwan Film and Audiovisual Institute.

Three films will be introduced for three weeks from June 27 to July 11 within the Taiwan Film Salon programme held at VICAS and TPD to attract more people to the art of filmmaking as well as the human values ​​reflected in the works. Entrance is free.

 

Opening the series of film screenings was When Love Comes (2010) by director Tso-chi Chang which was shown at VICAS, located on 32 Hao Nam Street on Saturday, June 27. The film won the Best Film at the Golden Horse awards, the largest and most important annual film cinema festival in Taiwan territory.

The next film is Cloudy (2017) by director Wang Ming-Tai which will be screened at TPD on 51 Tran Hung Dao Street on Friday. The film won Trans-Border Taiwan award in the Kaohsiung Film Festival 2017 and Best Supporting Actress award at Taipei Film Festival 2017.

The programme will conclude with a short film by young filmmaker Lee Yi Shan – Babes’ Not Alone (2017) – that won the Live Action Short Film in the Golden Horse Film Festival in 2017. It will be screened at TPD on July 11. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Talks over Vietnamese defender release continues
Talks over Vietnamese defender release continues
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Hanoi Football Club has said that they can support the Dutch SC Heerenveen FC to pay Vietnamese defender Doan Van Hau if his contract continues.

Vietnam may host AFC Cup matches in late September
Vietnam may host AFC Cup matches in late September
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnamese sides Than Quang Ninh and Ho Chi Minh City FC have plans to host all of the remaining Group F and Group G matches of the AFC Cup 2020 locally over the coming months.

Coach Park Hang-seo names large squad for U22 men’s football team
Coach Park Hang-seo names large squad for U22 men’s football team
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

Head coach Park Hang-seo named a total of 28 players in the latest squad of the Vietnam U22 men’s football team on June 29 as the side get preparations underway to meet the key goals set by the Vietnam Football Federation for next year.

Da Nang approves APEC sculpture park expansion plan
Da Nang approves APEC sculpture park expansion plan
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/06/2020 

Chairman of the Da Nang municipal People’s Committee Huynh Duc Tho has given the greenlight to the expansion of the APEC sculpture park, serving demand for leisure of locals and tourists.

US-funded conservation project of Ho Dynasty Citadel completed
US-funded conservation project of Ho Dynasty Citadel completed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/06/2020 

A ceremony to announce the completion of the restoration project of the southern gate of the Ho Dynasty Citadel in the north-central province of Thanh Hoa took place at the World Cultural Heritage site on June 29.

Binh Thuan: 2020 Kate festival slated for October
Binh Thuan: 2020 Kate festival slated for October
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/06/2020 

The 2020 Kate festival is scheduled to take place in Phan Thiet city of the south central province of Binh Thuan on October 15-16, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced.

Striker Cong Phuong could miss AFF Cup
Striker Cong Phuong could miss AFF Cup
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/06/2020 

If HCM City City go far into the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup this year, striker Nguyen Cong Phuong will likely miss a large chunk of the national team's AFF Cup campaign.

Loving moments of motherhood
Loving moments of motherhood
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/06/2020 

Despite the difficulties in mountainous and remote regions, mother’s love showed by women to their children is always beautiful. 

Brilliant beauty of HCM City
Brilliant beauty of HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/06/2020 

Visitors coming to HCMC these days will have a chance to enjoy images of culture, history and the development of the city over the past 320 years.

Ao Dai displaying Vietnamese cultural heritage on show in Hanoi
Ao Dai displaying Vietnamese cultural heritage on show in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/06/2020 

An Ao Dai, the nation’s traditional long dress, fashion show which features Vietnamese cultural heritage through UNESCO took place at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi on June 28.

Entertainment Events in Hanoi &amp; HCMC June 29-July 5
Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC June 29-July 5
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/06/2020 

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Brick tombs unearthed at school in Ninh Binh
Brick tombs unearthed at school in Ninh Binh
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/06/2020 

Archaeologists have discovered four places with traces of ancient brick tombs at a local school in the northern province of Ninh Binh, according to local authorities.

PVF clinch national U19 football trophy with 2-0 final win against HAGL
PVF clinch national U19 football trophy with 2-0 final win against HAGL
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/06/2020 

The PVF team were crowned national U19 champions after cruising past two-time finalists Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) 2-0 in the title match on June 28.

Literature talk to be held at Manzi Art Space
Literature talk to be held at Manzi Art Space
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/06/2020 

A talk to discuss Vietnamese literary pieces will be held at Manzi Art Space in Hanoi on July 1. 

Hanoi’s millennium-old bell named national treasure
Hanoi’s millennium-old bell named national treasure
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/06/2020 

A bronze bell dating back to the 10th century at Nhat Tao Communal House in Dong Ngac ward, Hanoi’s Bac Tu Liem district, was recently recognised as a national treasure.

Vietnamese pottery piece fetches $455,000 at auction
Vietnamese pottery piece fetches $455,000 at auction
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/06/2020 

A pottery jar made in Vietnam dating back to the 15th century sold for €406,000 (US$455,000) at an auction by Christie's.

Hard-working artist breathes life into poonah paper
Hard-working artist breathes life into poonah paper
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/06/2020 

Dó (Poonah) paper has been widely used in Vietnam’s famous Dong Ho and Hang Trong folk paintings. Drawing on poonah paper requires a very difficult technique that very few Vietnamese painters can master.

Street festival promotes Hanoi’s diverse culture
Street festival promotes Hanoi’s diverse culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/06/2020 

A street cultural festival themed “Hanoi – Green Destination” took place at the pedestrian zone in the city downtown on June 27 evening, attracting thousands of local residents and visitors.

Vietnam opposes wrong location caption in American film
Vietnam opposes wrong location caption in American film
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/06/2020 

Authorities of the central city of Quang Nam have requested to suspend the broadcast of an American series aired on Netflix in which Hoi An was dubbed a Chinese landmark.

International Day of Yoga marked in Ninh Thuan, Thanh Hoa
International Day of Yoga marked in Ninh Thuan, Thanh Hoa
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/06/2020 

The Embassy of India and the southern province of Ninh Thuan held an event marking the sixth International Day of Yoga in Phan Rang-Thap Cham city on June 28, drawing nearly 1,000 participants from yoga clubs in the southern region.

