Taiwanese movies to be screened in Hanoi

Award-winning Taiwanese films with the theme 'All about Love' will kick off the series of activities to introduce Chinese Taipei's culture in Vietnam in 2020.

The poster of loudy (2017) by director Wang Ming-Tai. — Photo courtesy of the organisers

The event is organised by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Vietnam, the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS), and the Centre for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents (TPD).

'All about Love' includes the award-winning works of Chinese Taipei's filmmakers in recent years. These films are all part of the Taiwan Cinema Toolkit (TCT) – a project to curate, store and provide data about Taiwanese films to serve the non-profit cultural promotion activities organised by the Taiwan Film and Audiovisual Institute.

Three films will be introduced for three weeks from June 27 to July 11 within the Taiwan Film Salon programme held at VICAS and TPD to attract more people to the art of filmmaking as well as the human values ​​reflected in the works. Entrance is free.

Opening the series of film screenings was When Love Comes (2010) by director Tso-chi Chang which was shown at VICAS, located on 32 Hao Nam Street on Saturday, June 27. The film won the Best Film at the Golden Horse awards, the largest and most important annual film cinema festival in Taiwan territory.

The next film is Cloudy (2017) by director Wang Ming-Tai which will be screened at TPD on 51 Tran Hung Dao Street on Friday. The film won Trans-Border Taiwan award in the Kaohsiung Film Festival 2017 and Best Supporting Actress award at Taipei Film Festival 2017.

The programme will conclude with a short film by young filmmaker Lee Yi Shan – Babes’ Not Alone (2017) – that won the Live Action Short Film in the Golden Horse Film Festival in 2017. It will be screened at TPD on July 11. — VNS