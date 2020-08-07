IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam rescheduled for 2021

The IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam 2020 has been rescheduled for May 2021 in the central city of Da Nang after being postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Radka Vodickova celebrates after finishing the women's division of the TECHCOMBANK IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam 2019. The 2020 race has been rescheduled for May 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo courtesy TECHCOMBANK IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam

The event organisers released a statement on Thursday, saying the tournament could not be held after being delayed twice in 2020. The race, which was to begin on May 8-9, was rescheduled for September 4-6.

However, the coronavirus outbreak, which occurred in the central city in late July after a two-month break, forced organisers to push the event to next year.

The TECHCOMBANK IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam will be held on May 7-9, 2021, and all registrations among athletes in 2020 will be valid for the new event.

Following the new plan, the Newborns Vietnam will be held on May 7, while the Sunrise Sprint Vietnam and Ironkids Vietnam will be organised on May 8.

The main race, TECHCOMBANK IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam, will be on May 9, the organisers announced.

The race, which normally takes place on May 10 in Da Nang, was won last year by two-time world champion Patrick Lange of Germany.

Da Nang is the only city in Vietnam hosting the race with the participation of 5,000 athletes each year. The race would create revenue of US$10 million from tourism and services. VNS