Thai Thi Hoa showcases Vietnamese landscapes at Miss Earth 2020

Thai Thi Hoa, the Vietnamese representative at Miss Earth 2020, has unveiled a self-introduction clip aimed at promoting the country’s natural beauty among an international audience.

During her three-minute clip, Hoa introduced several Vietnamese tourist destinations, including famous sites such as Ha Long Bay and Son Doong Cave.

She also expressed her views on issues such as environmental protection and climate change during the video.

As a result of the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Vietnamese beauty is competing online against 78 contestants from different countries in contests to check for eloquence and talent.

Born in 1994 in Gia Lai province, the beauty stands at 1.75 metres tall and measures 84-62-95. Hoa has previous experience participating in beauty pageants, such as competing in Miss Universe Vietnam. In addition, she also finished in the top 10 of the Global Asian Model World and as the second runner-up of Miss Vietnam Universe Ambassador.

At present, she is working as the CEO of a real estate and beverage company. The final gala for Miss Earth 2020 will take place on November 29.

In previous versions of the event, Vietnamese representatives have enjoyed strong results, with Nam Em finishing among the leading eight contestants, Ha Thu making the top 16, whilst Phuong Khanh was crowned Miss Earth 2018 when competing in the pageant in the Philippines. VOV