Third ASEAN Graphic Arts Competition and Exhibition gets underway in Hanoi

07/11/2020    22:13 GMT+7

The third version of the ASEAN Graphic Arts Competition and Exhibition kicked off in Hanoi on November 6, featuring a total of 117 artworks produced by artists from various ASEAN members.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong (C) joins with other delegates to cut the ribbon to mark the opening of the exhibition on November 6.
Deputy Minister Dong said the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism worked in co-ordination with embassies of other ASEAN member states based in Vietnam to organise the event. Indeed, the aim of the occasion is to strengthen solidarity and mutual understanding among various ASEAN states, especially with this year seeing the country take on the role of ASEAN Chair.
The competition sees a total of 345 entries by 182 painters from 10 ASEAN member states, with the artistic council made up of individuals from the nation, along with those from Thailand and Japan, selecting 117 works by 84 painters for the exhibition. Pictured is an artwork produced by Thai painter Chakrit Lapaudomloet which claims first prize.
The artworks feature various landscapes and aspects of life in different ASEAN countries, while also bringing up issues relevant to each regional country.
The first-place prize goes to a piece produced by a Thai painter, whilst the two second prizes go to painters from Thailand and Vietnam. Elsewhere, the three third-place prizes go to painters from the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, whilst five consolidation prizes are also awarded.
An artwork created by local painter Nguyen Duc Hanh claims one of the second-place prizes.
An artwork by Ma Victoria Abano of the Philippines wins one of the third-place prizes.
The exhibition is scheduled to last until November 25.
VOV

 
 

