Ton Hoa Sen cycling cup to start on National Day

This year, the Ton Hoa Sen Cycling Cup will begin on Vietnamese National Day on September 2 in Hanoi with the participation of 80 cyclists from across the nation.

Participants will compete in nine different stages through many cities and provinces including Hanoi, Ha Nam, Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Hue, Da Nang, Quang Nam and Quang Ngai finishing Quy Nhon City, Binh Dinh Province on September 10.

The race is a combined length of nearly 1,200km.

The event offers total prize money of VND1 billion (US$43,500), of which the overall winner will pocket VND160 million ($6,900).

This is an annual large scale bicycle race and is an opportunity for Vietnamese cyclists to improve their skills when many races are postponed or cancelled due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament is organised by Vietnam Television, Hoa Sen Group, the Vietnam Bicycle Federation and the National Sports Administration. VNS