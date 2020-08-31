Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tran Van Khe Foundation to be launched

01/09/2020    10:08 GMT+7

A group of cultural researchers and artists in HCM City plan to launch the Tran Van Khe Foundation, a non-profit organisation named after late Professor Tran Van Khe, 

a legendary musicologist, writer and teacher, as well as talented performer of Vietnamese music. 

Tran Van Khe Foundation to be launched
Late Professor Tran Van Khe, a legendary musicologist, writer and teacher, as well as talented performer of Vietnamese music, devoted his life to introduce Vietnamese music to the world. — Photo courtesy of the HCM City National Museum 

The foundation will work to encourage and support young musicians and theatre artists in their careers. It will also honour individuals and groups for their contributions to Vietnamese music and theatre, according to journalist Nguyen The Thanh, former deputy director of the HCM City’s Department of Culture and Information. 

Thanh and Khe’s friends, such as People’s Artist Kim Cuong and musician Huynh Khai, have worked with the Van Lang University of HCM City to open the commemorative house of Khe, located in the university, to display several hundred books, documents, photos, and traditional instruments of Vietnamese music written, collected and stored by the professor. 

“Tran Van Khe Foundation is scheduled to open next year,” said Thanh. 

Professor Khe was born in 1921 to a traditional family in My Tho City in the Cuu Long (Mekong) River Delta Province of Tien Giang.

He began his love for Vietnamese music when he was a child. He studied playing the đàn kìm (two-stringed guitar) and đàn tranh (Vietnamese zither) with his father while at school. 

In 1949, he was sent to study in France. He lived in Paris for more than 50 years and worked to expand Vietnamese music through his performances and talks. 

 

He received a doctoral degree in musicology at Sorbonne University in Paris in 1958. He later became a professor who taught traditional music at the university. 

He was an honorary member of the International Music Council (IMC), founded in 1949 by UNESCO, and a member of the European Academy of the Sciences, Letters and Arts. 

He was also involved in researching and writing about Vietnamese music to promote and honour his native country’s music to the world.  

Khe received many top prizes and medals from international organisations for his contributions to music. 

In 2005, he returned to live in HCM City. All the documents and books on traditional music that he collected were packed in 460 parcels and shipped from France to Vietnam. They are stored at libraries and museums in HCM City.  VNS

Researcher devotes 30 years to preserving Raglai ethnic language

Researcher devotes 30 years to preserving Raglai ethnic language

Mau Thi Bich Phanh has spent nearly 30 years of her life researching the value of the ethnic Raglai language.

Bringing traditional music to Vietnam's youth

Bringing traditional music to Vietnam's youth

Music researcher Nguyen Quang Long speaks with reporter Bui Quynh Hoa about his dream to make xam (blind busker’s singing) and other traditional Vietnamese music more accessible for young people.

 
 

V.League: Nguyen Trong Hieu a raw gem needs to be honed
V.League: Nguyen Trong Hieu a raw gem needs to be honed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Midfielder Nguyen Trong Hieu of the V.League 1’s Hai Phong is one of the notable names in the 36-player squad for the third gathering of the U19 Vietnam team this year.

Virtual book exhibition to celebrate the National Day
Virtual book exhibition to celebrate the National Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

A book exhibition will be held virtually on the website Book365.vn to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2) from September 1-15.

New project on preserving Vietnamese folk arts launched
New project on preserving Vietnamese folk arts launched
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/08/2020 

The Vietnam Folk Arts Association has launched a project on protecting and promoting the values of the country’s folk arts an intangible national heritage.

Showroom of President Ho Chi Minh inaugurated in Canada
Showroom of President Ho Chi Minh inaugurated in Canada
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  31/08/2020 

The Vietnamese Embassy in Canada inaugurated a showroom of President Ho Chi Minh on August 28 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of National Day of Vietnam (September 2).

A close-up of largest mural paintings in Hanoi
A close-up of largest mural paintings in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/08/2020 

A group made up of young volunteers have transformed the plain walls of homes throughout some of the villages located in suburban areas of Hanoi into beautiful mural paintings which showcase aspects of both nature and daily life.

Vietnamese artists talk about live streaming performances
Vietnamese artists talk about live streaming performances
FEATUREicon  30/08/2020 

Many notable artists discuss the advantages and disadvantages of the online theater trend with VietNamNet.

The artist and his muse
The artist and his muse
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/08/2020 

Artist Bui Xuan Phai wouldn’t give too much thought to his upcoming 100th birthday if he was still alive, instead creating new paintings of Hanoi streets as his gift to the fight against COVID-19.

Life and history intertwine
Life and history intertwine
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/08/2020 

People’s artist Tran Bang joined the resistance war against the French after the August 1945 Revolution, becoming part of the Central People’s Ensemble operating in northern Vietnam.

Vien to go for gold at SEA Games 31
Vien to go for gold at SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/08/2020 

Vietnam’s top swimmer Nguyen Thi Anh Vien will be the country's main medal hope at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 31 to be held in Vietnam next year.

VN athlete racing to make the triathlon in SEA Games 31
VN athlete racing to make the triathlon in SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/08/2020 

Every step Nguyen Tien Hung takes on the familiar roads of Phu Tho Province makes him feel happy.

Vietnam achieves high at Army Games 2020
Vietnam achieves high at Army Games 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/08/2020 

The Vietnamese tank crew No.2 of the Vietnam People’s Army ranked third in Group 2 of the “Tank Biathlon” at the ongoing International Army Games 2020 in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow, said the organising board on August 28.

Book collection honours children's author
Book collection honours children's author
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/08/2020 

Kim Dong Publishing House has released a book collection with novels, poetry, short stories and literary studies to mark the 100th anniversary of Vo Quang (1920-2007) who was a children's writer.

Baby on the way, long jump champ Thao eyes competition
Baby on the way, long jump champ Thao eyes competition
FEATUREicon  29/08/2020 

Vietnam’s top long jumper Bui Thi Thu Thao is about to become a mother, but she already has her sights set on competing next year.

Tay hamlet preserves ethnic culture
Tay hamlet preserves ethnic culture
YOUR VIETNAMicon  29/08/2020 

Preserving ethnic culture is a tough challenge in the modern world. In Thai Hai hamlet, Thai Nguyen province, preserving the language, costumes, folklore, and customs of Vietnam’s Tay ethnic minority is a task for every family.

Vietnamese marksmen compete in online international tournament
Vietnamese marksmen compete in online international tournament
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/08/2020 

Marksmen from the Vietnamese national team took part in an international friendly tournament which took place online on August 28 due to the event being unable to be held in person due to the impact of COVID-19.

Two female footballers invited to play in Europe
Two female footballers invited to play in Europe
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/08/2020 

Huynh Nhu and Tuyet Dung, two female footballers who play for the women’s national team, have been presented with the opportunity of playing for newly-formed Portuguese football club Lank FC.

Stamp collection featuring national sea and islands launched
Stamp collection featuring national sea and islands launched
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/08/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications has published a collection of stamps which showcases the nation’s sea and islands as part of activities to mark the traditional day of the Vietnam Coast Guard (August 28).

Rare Buddhist tower in Nghe An in ruin
Rare Buddhist tower in Nghe An in ruin
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/08/2020 

A rare Buddhist tower in the central province of Nghe An is on the verge of collapse if no renovation work is carried out.

Cave gets approval to be preserved
Cave gets approval to be preserved
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a plan to restore, preserve and promote the value of the archaeological site of Con Moong Cave and other surrounding relics in the central province of Thanh Hoa's Thach Thanh District.

Online museum in Canada honours President Ho Chi Minh’s heritage
Online museum in Canada honours President Ho Chi Minh’s heritage
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  28/08/2020 

Many Vietnamese expats and foreign friends in faraway Canada are looking forward to the opening of an online museum about President Ho Chi Minh, which is expected on National Day, September 2.

