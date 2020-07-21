Trang wins national table tennis champs

Mai Hoang My Trang triumphed in the 38th National Table Tennis Championships which concluded in HCM City over the weekend.

It is the 12th time Trang has taken the women’s singles title of the national tournament.

Playing a key role in the success of the women's team, the women's doubles and the mixed doubles of the hosts of HCM City, Trang showed some signs of tiredness when entering the women's singles final with Nguyen Thi Nga of Hanoi.

However, Trang came from behind to beat Nga 4-3 to take the title.

On the men’s side, Nguyen Duc Tuan of VICEM Hoang Thach Hai Duong beat Nguyen Anh Tu of Hanoi 4-3 to get the crown.

The organising board also gave gold medals to Le Dinh Duc and Dinh Anh Hoang of T&T 1 team who won the men’s team category, while Le Dinh Huy and Trang won mixed doubles.

The best eight male and female tennis players of the event will be summoned to the national team to prepare for the SEA Games 31 to be held in Vietnam next year. VNS

