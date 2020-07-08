Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Trio promises impressive performance in new concert

09/07/2020    07:31 GMT+7

Leading singers of patriotic music Trong Tan, Dang Duong and Viet Hoan will mark their return after the lockdown with an impressive concert on September 5 in Hanoi.

Trio promises impressive performance in new concert
(Fromt left) Leading singers of a revolutionary music Trong Tan, Dang Duong and Viet Hoan will join in the new concert. — Photo courtesy of Viet Art Company

The show Đường Chúng Ta Đi (The Way We Go) will include the trio with various songs that have brought them fame and made an impression among fans.

The first version of the show was organised in 2018 and gained big success as all tickets were sold out after two weeks.

Musician Tran Thanh Phuong, a veteran guitarist and acoustic master, will remix the tracks, bringing fresh emotion to the popular songs.

The concert is named after the song by composer Huy Du (1926 - 2007), which was written in 1968 during wartime. It evokes national pride, patriotism and belief in independence and national reunification. 

The trio graduated from the National Academy of Music, became winners of the Sao Mai (Morning Star) national singing contest and now work as music teachers. They have performed together at hundreds of shows over the past two decades, with popular hits that have won them a large number of fans of different ages.

Doan Thuy Phuong, director of Viet Art Company, producer of the show, revealed that the audiences will enjoy popular patriotic and classic songs and new creations with folk, acoustic and Italian music.

“Each one in the trio has a glorious career in the national music industry, so when they team up, there is no doubt that they will bring a feast for music lovers,” she said.  

Divas Thanh Lam and Thu Minh will also be on stage promising a breakthrough effect for the show. While Lam is known as the queen of pop music, Minh always heats up theatres with her dance music.

“Audiences will have an extraordinary experience that they haven’t had before. As the artists follow different genres, they will find a creative way to perform together on the stage.”

 

“The daring and interesting combination urges them to discover themselves in music,” said Phuong.

She revealed that beside revolutionary songs, there will be romantic and exciting songs.

“Many people may not know that Lam has a mezzo vocal voice while Minh has a light lyric soprano voice, they all started their career with chamber music, so they have many common things to share with the trio,” she said.

Trio promises impressive performance in new concert
Diva Thanh Lam dubbed Queen of Pop will join the trio in a new concert. - VNS Photo Hoa Nguyen

For the trio, the lockdown during COVID-19 pandemic actually helped them have more time to practice and prepare for the show.

“In three months, we haven’t had any shows or classes, so we had the chance to spend most of our time preparing for the concert,” said Duong.

“Hoan and I also joined Tình Nghệ Sĩ (Artists’ Love), the charity initiated by Tan. We raise funds and help poor people whose lives were influenced by the pandemic,” he said.

The show will take place at the National Convention Centre with about 4,000 seats. The tickets are ranged from VND600,000 to 4 million (US$25-175). — VNS

