Two fashion weeks targeting Vietnamese brands to open in HCM City

19/10/2020    15:12 GMT+7

More than 200 fashion models and kid models will strut the catwalk in two fashion events in HCM City this month. 

Child models will wear Vietnamese designs made of high-quality materials at reasonable prices during the 2020 Vietnam Junior Fashion Week in HCM City. Photo courtesy of organisers

The 2020 Vietnam Junior Fashion Week and Vietnam Runway Fashion Week will open on October 29. 

More than 24 Vietnamese fashion designers and brands will be featured. 

Talented designers such as Kelly Bui, Ha Linh Thu, Hoang Hai, Le Camelia and Truong Thanh Long will join the events.    

The 2020 Vietnam Junior Fashion will feature 50 latest collections for boys and girls, mostly ready-to-wear designs. The designs use high-quality materials and will be offered at reasonable prices.   

Child models aged from four to 13 from the Pinkids Fashion Club of HCM City will be highlighted. 

The 2nd Vietnam Runway Fashion Week will feature more than 150 designs for women and men. 

Clothes in quality materials of cotton, lace, silk and taffeta, accompanied by accessories such as belts, sunglasses, gloves and fishnet socks, will be offered. 

 

Miss Vietnam Universe 2019 Nguyen Tran Khanh Van and top fashion models such as Thanh Hang and Lan Khue will perform on the catwalk along with new faces from the Xuan Lan’s Model Academy, a private institute of modelling and acting. 

“We decided to organise the 2020 Vietnam Junior Fashion Week and Vietnam Runway Fashion together because we wanted to help fashion brands and designers, most of which offer designs for both adults and children, save their time and money amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Xuan Lan, a model and head of 2nd Vietnam Runway Fashion’s organising board.

“Both fashion weeks will be organised in the same place, White Palace, and will help to connect Vietnamese fashion designers and models and customers.” 

“We hope our events will offer participants the opportunity to promote their brand names and sales,” said Lan, owner of Xuan Lan’s Model Academy which offers training courses in fashion modelling, catwalking and photography.    

Lan is also a founder of the annual Vietnam Junior Fashion Week (VJFW), which first opened in 2016. It encourages Vietnamese fashion houses, companies and designers to develop children's clothes. Last year, the event attracted 200 boys and girls from Hanoi, Da Nang, Cam Ranh and HCM City. 

The two fashion weeks will close on October 31 at White Palace on 194 Hoang Van Thu Street in Phu Nhuan District.  VNS

The revenue of Vietnamese fashion brands continuously increases year after year, which shows that they have firm positions in the market despite the presence of many famous foreign brands.

Selling nearly all of its shares to its Japanese partner, MTV Global Fashion, which owns the Vascara brand, has been added to the list of local companies bought by foreign firms.

 
 

