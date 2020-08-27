Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Two female footballers invited to play in Europe

28/08/2020    20:06 GMT+7

Huynh Nhu and Tuyet Dung, two female footballers who play for the women’s national team, have been presented with the opportunity of playing for newly-formed Portuguese football club Lank FC.

two female footballers invited to play in europe hinh 0

Talented Vietnamese female player Tuyet Dung (in white jersey) 

Reports by Zing News suggest that Lank FC first expressed an interest in the Vietnamese pair through a local intermediary.

After only being established this year, Lank FC are due to compete in Campeonato Nacional III Championship, the third division of Portugal.  Indeed, the team are poised to begin recruiting players from August 3 to August 10 in the northern Portuguese city of Braga.

At present, Huynh Nhu plays for Ho Chi Minh City FC, while Tuyet Dung turns out for Ha Nam FC.

Most notably, the pair have been prominent faces who have both significantly contributed to the recent successes of the Vietnamese women’s team.

 

The interest in the local footballers comes after FIFA praised Huynh Nhu in an article titled “Captain Nhu out to make history with Vietnam”.

In addition, Tuyet Dung was also named among the BBC’s “100 Women 2017 List”, a list that pays tribute to 100 influential and inspiring women globally.

The potential move for the pair would mark a significant step for women’s football in the country. Last year saw Vietnamese midfielder Tran Thi Hong Nhung play for Chonburi FC in a loan deal, with Nhung winning the Thai national championship during her time with the Thai team. VOV

Women’s national football team keep top place in Southeast Asia

Women’s national football team keep top place in Southeast Asia

The women’s national football team of Vietnam remain at the top place in Southeast Asia although they have dropped three places on the FIFA Women’s World Rankings for August.  

 
 

