Two Vietnamese among Top 10 ASEAN goal scorers in AFC Cup

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has named Vietnamese strikers Nguyen Van Quyet and Huynh Kesley Alves in the Top 10 all-time ASEAN goal scorers in the AFC Cup.

Van Quyet has played in the AFC Cup at four different versions of the tournament for his club side Hanoi FC, scoring 19 goals in total.

His consistently strong performances in the competition were one of the key factors in helping Hanoi FC become the first Southeast Asian team to progress to the final round of the inter-regional stage of the AFC Cup 2019.

The other Vietnamese representative is naturalised Brazilian striker Huynh Kesley Alves who scored 15 goals in the AFC Cup whilst playing for local side Becamex Binh Duong FC.

Footballers from Singaporean clubs lead the way in the goalscoring list with five representatives. Striker Aleksandar Duric tops the chart with a record 27 goals.

In addition, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia each have one representative on the list.

The AFC Cup was first held back in 2004 and has developed into the second strongest tournament in Asian club football after the AFC Champions League. The tournament provides a platform for ASEAN clubs to experience a competitive continental tournament.

Since its start 16 years ago, the AFC Cup has honoured players from Singapore, the Philippines, and Vietnam for their good performances. VOV/AFC