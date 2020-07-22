U19 team to play fixtures in Namangan at AFC U19 Championship

The Vietnam U19 men’s national football team are set to compete at the upcoming AFC U19 Championship 2020 finals with games taking place in Namangan city, Uzbekistan, between October 14 and October 31.

The event is due to be held across three cities, with fixtures taking place in Tashkent, Olmaliq, and Namangan. Vietnam have been drawn in Group C alongside Saudi Arabia, Australia, and Laos, with games set to take place in Namangan.

Located in the east of Uzbekistan, Namangan is the second-largest city in the Central Asian country and is over 300km from Tashkent capital.

The Navbahor Central stadium in the eastern Uzbek city will host all three of Vietnam’s U19s matches in the group stage. Built in 1989, the stadium is one of the largest arenas in the country accommodating over 20,000 seats.

Vietnam U19 head coach Philippe Troussier called up a large number of footballers in June to take part in a training camp in preparation for the tournament. The French man planned to host many training sessions until October in order to find his strongest line-up.

Meanwhile, FIFA have recently announced that five national teams in the Asian region will be able to progress to the finals of the U20 World Cup in 2021.

With Indonesia playing host to the U20 World Cup between May and June next year, Asia has been granted five places in the competition, one for Indonesia as hosts, along with an additional four teams that will be able to qualify based on their results at the AFC U19 Championship 2020 finals. VOV