Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
18/06/2020 18:23:46 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam Press Museum ready to open

 
 
18/06/2020    17:07 GMT+7

A number of rare items and documents which mark significant events in the history of the Vietnamese revolutionary press are set to be showcased to guests at the first-ever Vietnam Press Museum in Hanoi.

Vietnam Press Museum features more than 20,000 exhibits and documents covering from 1865 through to the present day.

It depicts coverage by journalists from the resistance time through to modern times.

“Vietnam Press Museum was born late compared to many other museums,” said Tran Thi Kim Hoa, the museum’s director.

“Putting the collection together has been very difficult.”

In 2014, some of 500 exhibits were donated by veteran journalists to Vietnam Journalist Association where the museum is based, according to the director.

“To collect more exhibits we called on and encouraged journalists to donate their work to paint a picture of the history of journalism.”

Almost 20,000 original exhibits are on display at the museum, including 700 rare and unique objects.

“We asked a technician to recreate a dark room with historic equipment which was used by Vietnam News Agency’s photographers before 1975,” said veteran journalist Le Quoc Trung, the museum’s consultant.

The museum also has 26 videos to introduce to visitors the history of Vietnam journalism and the outstanding journalists who have worked in the industry.

Vietnam News Agency (VNA) is one organisation to donate to the museum. On June 4, VNA presented objects and photos including a Morse code machine and a national flag. 

The machine was used by the Liberation News Agency's reporters and technicians to broadcast news from the battlefields during the war against America. 

The national flag has the signature of the captain of the KN22 ship presented to the Vietnam News Agency reporters in June 2014. 

The ship is one of Vietnamese fisheries surveillance boats that observed China withdraw the oil rig Haiyang Shiyou-981 from Vietnam's waters. 

Among the objects is a photo featuring Uncle Ho and VNA officials and reporters together with their children at a ceremony celebrating the President’s 60th birthday at the Viet Bac Safety Zone.

"VNA is willing to share valuable artefacts and photos with the museum to introduce our work to people at home and abroad," VNA's Deputy-General Director Le Quoc Minh said at the ceremony. 

Minh added that he hopes in the future, besides traditional exhibits, the Museum will focus on displaying modern media products from the digital era.

With this content, the VNA will contribute many of its innovative and pioneering information products, he said.

Vietnam Press Museum's opening coincides with the 95th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Journalism Day. 

The museum will open from 8am to 5pm at E2 Duong Dinh Nghe Road, Cau Giay District. 

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 1

The inauguration of the Vietnam Press Museum will celebrate the 95th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day on June 21.

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 2

Tran Kim Hoa, director of the Vietnam Press Museum, says the museum has been able to collect 20,000 items and documents that reflect significant events happening throughout the history of the country’s press.

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 3

The museum spans a total area of 1,500 square metres and has been divided into five areas in an attempt to display items and documents that originate from different historical periods.

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 4

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 5

Each area representing a different era possesses its own highlight items. The area that shows history from the 1945 to 1954 period features an image of President Ho Chi Minh making the Declaration of Independence at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi on September 2, 1945.

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 6
 

The museum has been launched by the Vietnam Journalists Association to preserve valuable items and documents that have been published through the Vietnamese press in previous years and decades.

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 7

The project to initiate the Vietnam Press Museum was first granted approval by the Prime Minister back on August 21, 2014, and was due to feature three major components, including a museum display component, an exhibition and material collection component, along with a recruitment and training component.

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 8

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 9

A ceremony aimed at announcing the Prime Minister’s decision to establish the Vietnam Press Museum was first held on August 16, 2017.

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 10

Between August 2014 and July 2017, the management board of the museum have been making concerted efforts to collect a rich variety of resources and materials.

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 11

At present, over 20,000 exhibits and materials have been successfully gathered and put into the museum. Of the total, around 700 are rare items and materials which reflect some of the significant events that have occurred during the nation’s press history.

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 12

The digital technology used by the Vietnamese press throughout the years is also being exhibited.

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 13

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 14

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 15

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 16

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 17

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 18

As many as 26 movies which serve to introduce viewers to the history of the Vietnamese press and a number of outstanding journalists are going to be screened for members of the public.

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 19

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 20

Visitors have the chance to search for information in various documents and photos by using modern equipment.

VOV/VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Spanish cuisine to be popularised in Hanoi
Spanish cuisine to be popularised in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

People in Hanoi will have an opportunity to explore Spanish cuisine at the World Tapa Day to be held in the capital on June 20.

Two exhibitions open at HCMC's Factory Contemporary Arts Centre
Two exhibitions open at HCMC's Factory Contemporary Arts Centre
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

Two solo exhibitions of artists Huong Ngo and Thy Nguyen will open at the Factory Contemporary Arts Centre on June 19.

Veteran artist draws to preserve ethnic clothes
Veteran artist draws to preserve ethnic clothes
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

Veteran artist Do Duc is displaying his lacquer paintings on ethnic clothes for the first time at his house at Thong Dong Ville at 15B, 656 Lane, Lac Long Quan Street, Hanoi.

Sky Tour leads box office
Sky Tour leads box office
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11 giờ trước 

A documentary featuring popular singer Son Tung’s live shows in 2019 is leading the box office.

Hanoi concert to honour forefront ‘soldiers’ in COVID-19 fight
Hanoi concert to honour forefront ‘soldiers’ in COVID-19 fight
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/06/2020 

A special concert entitled “We Return” will take place in Hanoi on June 19 as a “thank-you” gesture to those who have been on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19, gathering together over 130 artists from Vietnam’s three largest orchestras.

Sketches showing different aspects of life on display
Sketches showing different aspects of life on display
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/06/2020 

An exhibition of more than 100 sketches opened yesterday in Hanoi giving a new perspective on sketching.

Christian Coleman: World 100m champion provisionally suspended after third missed drugs test
Christian Coleman: World 100m champion provisionally suspended after third missed drugs test
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/06/2020 

World 100m champion Christian Coleman is provisionally suspended after missing a third doping test, says the Athletics Integrity Unit.

Historic hats returned to former glory
Historic hats returned to former glory
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

Royal hats dating back to the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945) that were ravaged by the passing of time have been restored to their original splendour thanks to artisan Vu Kim Loc in HCM City.

Drama troupe offers new shows in Hanoi style
Drama troupe offers new shows in Hanoi style
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/06/2020 

Le Ngoc Drama, one of Hanoi’s leading private theatres, will offer a series of new shows at HCM City’s Opera House next week. 

Vietnamese folk games: sitting tug-of-war and clay firecracker hurling
Vietnamese folk games: sitting tug-of-war and clay firecracker hurling
YOUR VIETNAMicon  17/06/2020 

Traditional folk games have played an important role in Vietnamese culture. They still have been an almost magical attractions for Vietnamese children, and are played in every corner of the nation.

Coach Park among the best coaches in Asia: Fox Sports
Coach Park among the best coaches in Asia: Fox Sports
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

Fox Sports Asia has selected Vietnam’s coach Park Hang-seo as one of the nine best coaches in Asia.

Musical drama for children to be restaged
Musical drama for children to be restaged
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

The musical drama Tấm Cám (Tấm and Cám), a production written by Hung Lam, will be restaged in a new version 20 years after its first release in HCM City.

Beauty queens shine in Ao Dai bearing images of national sea and islands
Beauty queens shine in Ao Dai bearing images of national sea and islands
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

Ngoc Han, Miss Vietnam 2010, participated in a press conference on June 16 alongside many other beauty queens to launch a national marathon championship by Tien Phong (Vanguard) newspaper in Hanoi.

Social distancing paintings on display in Hanoi
Social distancing paintings on display in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

The People newspaper and the Vietnam Fine Arts Association displayed paintings created during social distancing on Monday in Hanoi.

Vietnam Telefilm to take place in September
Vietnam Telefilm to take place in September
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

The International Film and Television Exhibition will take place in HCM City between September 17 and 19 gathering more than 100 domestic and international companies working in the field, according to organisers.

Ao dai show impresses visitors to Hoi An
Ao dai show impresses visitors to Hoi An
VIDEOicon  16/06/2020 

More than 3,000 tourists, on June 14, flooded the Hoi An Impression Theme Park to enjoy an Ao dai (Vietnam’s traditional long dress) show with the theme of Vietnam’s landscapes.

Quan ho singing programme launched in HCM City
Quan ho singing programme launched in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

A quan họ (love duet) singing programme will be held at cultural houses and traditional art clubs in HCM City, Le Tu Cam, chairman of the HCM City Cultural Heritage Association, said. 

New books for Vietnamese children released
New books for Vietnamese children released
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

New novels and books on environmental studies for children from Vietnamese and international authors have been released to entertain young audiences during the summer.

Hanoi poised to host first international standard art auction
Hanoi poised to host first international standard art auction
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

Vietnam’s first international standard art auction titled "Arts du Vietnam - Vietnam Art" is set to get underway at the Sofiel Metropole Hanoi Hotel on No 15 Ngo Quyen street in the capital on June 27.

Vietnam boasts of various UNESCO intangible cultural heritages
Vietnam boasts of various UNESCO intangible cultural heritages
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/06/2020 

The Hue Royal Court Music became Vietnam’s first-ever UNESCO-recognized intangible cultural heritage in 2008. After 12 years, Vietnam now has 13 intangible cultural heritages receiving global recognition.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 