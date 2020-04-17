Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
V.League 1 teams divided over salary cuts

 
 
18/04/2020    15:33 GMT+7

The V.League 1 is divided over cutting salaries due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with at least five clubs slashing their coach and player wage bill so far.

Song Lam Nghe An team won’t cut their salary in the COVID-19 pandemic. — Photo baonghean.vn

The other nine teams have yet to do so and some claim it isn't even a consideration.

The teams have cut salaries include HCM City FC, Thanh Hoa, Nam Dinh, Sai Gon and Ha Tinh.

Among the teams that are still doling out full pay, defending champions Hanoi FC are seen as most financially stable.

According to the chairman of Hanoi, Do Vinh Quang, the capital side's players and coaches are still being paid in full as the club has backup funds that can allow it to continue operating without matches for several months with little impact.

Nguyen Duc Thang, technical director of Song Lam Nghe An (SLNA), said his side won’t reduce wages because they have financial plans from the beginning of the season.

“So far, when the national premier league has been postponed for a while and the date for resumption has not been determined, our sponsor has no plans for salary reduction. SLNA will not reduce wages because we have financial plans from the beginning of the season,” said Thang.

Ho Van Chiem, CEO of SLNA, also affirmed that they won't reduce wages, even if the league is postponed for a long time.

“Because if we reduce it more, what will the players live on? Truly, the salary of SLNA players is very low, at about VND8 - 10 million per month. Two-thirds of the players are at a low level. A few have high levels, which is high compared to the team, not compared to other teams. For example, key player Phan Van Duc only earns about VND20 million monthly. SLNA are a poor club. If we reduce our players’ salary more, we can't contend,” said Chiem.

 

For SHB Da Nang, they previously slashed salaries by 20 per cent in 2008-2010 due to the economic crisis, but the pandemic hasn't brought a similar move.

“We are waiting for direction, but the salary of our players is low, it will not save much. If we have just finished reducing and the league is to resume, it will not be worth it,” said Bui Xuan Hoa, chairman of SHB Da Nang.

“Many relatives of the players are unfortunate to lose their jobs at this time, so most of them depend on the salary of the players. The league has stopped playing and losing bonuses has also reduced their income. If we deduct their wages more, it would be a crime,” Hoa added.

Earlier, Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) also said they won’t reduce salaries.

“HAGL’s top priority is the player's rights, including minimum benefits such as food, health, board and training. We want the players to be very comfortable so that when the league returns, they will be determined to play,” said Nguyen Tan Anh, CEO of HAGL.

Becamex Binh Duong have not yet levied a salary reduction either.

According to Ho Hong Thach, chairman of Becamex Binh Duong, if the players lost out for several months, the savings would not help much but would make the players worried. Without reducing wages, the team has asked the players to deduct part of their income to support the prevention of COVID-19. The club don’t encourage players to take a pay cut but want them to take practical actions, showing their responsibility to the community. — VNS

Sai Gon are the latest club in the V.League 1 2020 to reduce their salaries by 20 per cent in April during the non-competitive period because of the COVID-19 pandemic.


