V.League to resume next month

10/08/2020    13:39 GMT+7

The top professional football league in Vietnam - V.League 1 - is likely to resume by September, according to the organisers.

V.League to resume next month

V.League may have its second return in September after two periods of suspension due to COVID-19. (Photo: V.League)

Facing the complex developments of the COVID-19 epidemic, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has affirmed that it will not cancel the 2020 V.League, as well as the First Division and the National Cup.

According to Tran Anh Tu, General Director of Vietnam Professional Football (VPF) Company – which is running the three tournaments, V.League 2020 may return in September if the disease is brought under control and the organisers receive the nod from the relevant agencies.

In a recent meeting, the VFF and VPF sat together to come up with a plan to resume the nation’s top flight.

Accordingly, there are several scenarios envisaged by the organisers. In the scenario where the epidemic has been brought under control in the near future, the tournament can return in early, mid or late September and the fixtures will be sent to the participating clubs for reference.

In case the disease progresses or there is not enough time to resume the tournament, the 2020 V.League will stop, but with the agreement of the competing clubs.

 

VFF confirmed that it will only cancel the league as requested by the Government. The second postponement of the V.League without a return date has caused difficulties, especially in terms of funding for the participating teams.

This is the third time this year the V.League schedule has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. First, the start date was moved from February 21 to March 6, before the league was stopped after two matches, then resuming again June 5.

After 11 rounds of matches, Sai Gon FC are currently at the top of the table with 23 points, three ahead of both Viettel and Quang Ninh Coal. Defending champions Hanoi FC are in fourth place with 18 points. Dtinews

VPF rejects calls to scrap V.League 1 season

VPF rejects calls to scrap V.League 1 season

The head honcho of domestic football has come out against calls to cancel the season amid the return of community coronavirus transmission in Vietnam.

V.League goal makes international headlines

V.League goal makes international headlines

A goal from Brazilian striker Rodrigo Dias of Quang Nam FC in the V.League 1 has won plaudits from foreign newspapers, with some saying it should be in contention for the prestigious FIFA Puskás Award.   

 
 

