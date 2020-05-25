Van Hau listed among Asia’s most prominent defenders

Prestigious sports website Fox Sports Asia has created a poll for football supporters to select their dream Asian defence and renowned Vietnam defender Doan Van Hau is listed among the nine nominees.

Nine nominees for dream Asian defence (Source: Fox Sports Asia)

There are three categories of Asia’s all-time greats, current heroes and stars of the future. Supporters can pick three to decide the winners.

Fox Sports Asia stressed that Hau is an outstanding player who made important contributions to the Vietnamese football team’s recent achievements such runner-up at the 2018 AFC U23 Championship, AFF Cup 2018 champions, and SEA Games 2019 champions.

The list also includes Iran’s Mehdi Mahdavikia, Japan’s Maya Yoshida, Malaysia’s Aidil Zafuan, Thailand’s Theerathon Bunmathan, the Republic of Korea’s Hong Myungbo, Indonesia’s Hansamu Yama, Singapore’s Safuwan Baharudin, and Sun Jihai of China./.