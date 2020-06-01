Van Quyet named among leading Asian midfielders

Prestigious sports broadcaster Fox Sports Asia has featured Vietnamese star Nguyen Van Quyet in a list of the top midfielders in Asian football.

The Hanoi FC captain has been included as one of the nine players on the list following a vote conducted via social media. Van Quyet therefore joins the likes of Hariss Harun of Singapore, Safiq Rahim of Malaysia, Charyl Chappuis of Thailand, Firman Utina of Indonesia, Omar Abdulrahman of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ali Karimi of Iran, Park Ji Sung of the Republic of Korea, and Makoto Hasebe of Japan.

Whilst both Park Ji-sung and Ali Karimi are two former legends of Asian footballers who played for European giants such as Manchester United and Bayern Munich, the pair have long since retired, along with Firman Utina.

Van Quyet is one of the active footballers included on the list, in addition to other current footballers such as Hariss Harun Safiq Rahim, Charyl Chappuis, Omar Abdulrahman, and Makoto Hasebe.

Indeed, Omar Abdulrahman has been dubbed the “Messi of the UAE” and played at the My Dinh stadium in Hanoi while representing his country during World Cup 2022 qualifiers last year.

Furthermore Safiq Rahim of Malaysia has faced Vietnamese opponents at various regional and international tournaments in the past.

Van Quyet’s inclusion on the list comes after Vietnamese footballer Doan Van Hau, who is currently on loan at Dutch side SC Heerenveen, was named by Fox Sports Asia among the nine nominees to make the list of top Asian defenders.VOV