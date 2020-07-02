Van Quyet wins AFC award for incredible acrobatic goal

Nguyen Van Quyet’s stunning strike for Hanoi FC against Ceres Negros FC of the Philippines back in 2017 has been named the best acrobatic goal scored in an Asian continental tournament, as announced by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The announcement on Van Quyet’s (C) goal comes after a competition was held with the public voting on the five best acrobatic goals scored during the AFC Cup.

After voting was open to the public for a one-week period, Van Quyet’s stunning goal eventually finished first with a 51% share of the voting, equivalent to 66,654 votes.

The Vietnamese forward was closely followed by Safee Sali of Malaysia who picked up 46% of the vote, while the goal by Omar Al Soma of Syria was trailing far behind in third with only 2% of votes.

Despite the build-up to the goal being slightly scrappy, there was nothing messy about Van Quyet's superb first touch and finish with the Hanoi FC captain successfully netting to level the score at 1-1 during his team’s tie against Ceres Negros in the opening match of the group stage at the AFC Cup 2017, the AFC’s website describes.

The award comes after Van Quyet was named as the only Vietnamese representative to be listed among the top midfielders in Asian football, as voted on by sports broadcaster Fox Sports Asia. VOV