30/04/2020 15:03:36 (GMT +7)
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Vietnam futsal team appear in top 10 teams in Asia

 
 
30/04/2020    15:01 GMT+7

Vietnam futsal team have risen one step to rank 44th in the latest FIFA rankings.

Việt Nam futsal team have risen one step to rank 44th in the latest FIFA rankings. — Photo baomoi.com

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam futsal team have risen one step to rank 44th in the latest FIFA rankings.

In Asia, Việt Nam ranked ninth. While Iran, Japan, Thailand topped the continental rankings.

In the world rankings, Brazil took the lead, followed by Spain and Argentina.

 

This achievement will create excitement for the Vietnamese team before the final round of the AFC Futsal Championship 2020 in August.

The AFC Futsal Championship will also serve as a qualification event for the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2020, with the five best teams in Asia set to earn a place to compete at the upcoming global competition in Lithuania. 

Việt Nam aim to earn a ticket to qualify for the World Cup. — VNS

 
 

.
Social distancing turns Hanoians into top chefs
Social distancing turns Hanoians into top chefs
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS  4 giờ trước 

After wasting a lot of flour, eggs butter, sugar and other ingredients, as well as time, Ngo Kim Dung has finally become a successful baker.

Virtual tour, exhibition, bilingual book launched to mark Reunification Day
Virtual tour, exhibition, bilingual book launched to mark Reunification Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS  4 giờ trước 

No matter where you are, now you can learn more about the national resistance against the US, the liberation of the South in 1975 and the national reunification thanks to a virtual exhibition 

UEFA and Blue Dragon team up to help street kids in Vietnam
UEFA and Blue Dragon team up to help street kids in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS  4 giờ trước 

The UEFA Foundation for Children and the Blue Dragon Children's Foundation are working to help Vietnamese street children have more opportunities by using football as a catalyst for change.

New books reveal daily moments in wartime
New books reveal daily moments in wartime
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS  8 giờ trước 

A four-volume series titled "Wartime Diaries" has been released by the Writers' Association Publishing House and "Forever Twenty Fund" to mark the 45th Liberation and Reunification Day on April 30.

Runner Oanh to compete in London Marathon 2020
Runner Oanh to compete in London Marathon 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS  8 giờ trước 

Southeast Asian Games defending champion Nguyen Thi Oanh will compete in the London Marathon 2020 on October 4.

HCM City to reopen Book Street, introduce new exhibition on 1975 Spring Victory
HCM City to reopen Book Street, introduce new exhibition on 1975 Spring Victory
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS  23 giờ trước 

HCM City this week will re-open Book Street and launch an exhibition on the Great Spring Victory of 1975.

Coach Park ranked among 40 most powerful people in South Korea
Coach Park ranked among 40 most powerful people in South Korea
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS  23 giờ trước 

Forbes recently published a list of the most influential people in South Korea and head coach Park Hang-seo of the Vietnamese national football team was featured.

Hanoi F1 Grand Prix may take place late this year
Hanoi F1 Grand Prix may take place late this year
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS  29/04/2020 

Formula 1 CEO Chase Carey has announced that the 2020 season is targeted to start in Austria in July, meaning that the Hanoi stage may take place later this year.

Students to compete in online run in May
Students to compete in online run in May
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS  28/04/2020 

An online running race for Vietnamese students in high schools, vocational schools, colleges and universities across the country and those studying abroad will take place from May 3-25 as part of activities to prevent the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

From 'Maradona Vietnam' to assistant of Park Hang-seo
From 'Maradona Vietnam' to assistant of Park Hang-seo
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS  28/04/2020 

Lu Dinh Tuan was an excellent player of Saigon Port and the Vietnam national team in the early 1990s, to the point where he was dubbed 'Maradona' Vietnam.

Hai Phong want National Cup match delayed
Hai Phong want National Cup match delayed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS  28/04/2020 

Hai Phong FC has asked the football authorities for the National Cup to be delayed to give them more time for preparation.

VN Opera & Ballet Theatre releases video featuring artists' daily life during social distancing
VN Opera & Ballet Theatre releases video featuring artists’ daily life during social distancing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS  27/04/2020 

The daily activities of Vietnamese artists from Vietnam National Opera & Ballet (VNOB) during the social distancing period have been recorded in a video released on the theatre's social media channels.

Vietnamese students paint pictures of life during Covid-19
Vietnamese students paint pictures of life during Covid-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS  27/04/2020 

A collection of paintings reflecting Vietnamese students' thoughts of life during the Covid-19 pandemic has been introduced online.

Major film festivals to unite for YouTube event
Major film festivals to unite for YouTube event
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS  28/04/2020 

We Are One will feature offerings from Berlin, Cannes, Toronto, Venice and beyond.

Next Media wins rights to exclusively broadcast AFF Cup 2020
Next Media wins rights to exclusively broadcast AFF Cup 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS  27/04/2020 

Lagardere Sports Asia (LSA) has penned a deal with Next Media to hand over the rights to broadcast the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup 2020.

VN Football Federation hoping for $500,000 in financial support from FIFA
VN Football Federation hoping for $500,000 in financial support from FIFA
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS  27/04/2020 

The Vietnam Football Federation is hoping to receive US$500,000 from FIFA to assist the football community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN classical drama icon passes away at 77
VN classical drama icon passes away at 77
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS  27/04/2020 

People's Artist Dam Lien, a prominent artist of the traditional tuồng (classical drama), died on April 25 due to kidney disease.

Vietnamese players continue supporting AFC in COVID-19 battle
Vietnamese players continue supporting AFC in COVID-19 battle
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS  27/04/2020 

Football defender Bui Tien Dung and futsal player Nguyen Minh Tri are featuring in the Asian Football Confederation's #BreakTheChain campaign to encourage fans to battle the COVID-10 pandemic.

Poster contest honouring the August Revolution calls for entries
Poster contest honouring the August Revolution calls for entries
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS  27/04/2020 

A poster contest to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 - August 19, 2020) and National Day (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2020) is now open for entries

80s series about Viet Cong agent hits right notes
80s series about Viet Cong agent hits right notes
FEATURE  27/04/2020 

The top Vietnamese movie of the 1980s, Ván Bài Lật Ngửa (Cards Game Showdown), was part of a popular spy series of films produced by the HCM City General Film Studio (now State-owned Giai Phong Film Studio).

