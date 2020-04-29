Vietnam futsal team appear in top 10 teams in Asia

Vietnam futsal team have risen one step to rank 44th in the latest FIFA rankings.

Việt Nam futsal team have risen one step to rank 44th in the latest FIFA rankings. — Photo baomoi.com

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam futsal team have risen one step to rank 44th in the latest FIFA rankings.

In Asia, Việt Nam ranked ninth. While Iran, Japan, Thailand topped the continental rankings.

In the world rankings, Brazil took the lead, followed by Spain and Argentina.

This achievement will create excitement for the Vietnamese team before the final round of the AFC Futsal Championship 2020 in August.

The AFC Futsal Championship will also serve as a qualification event for the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2020, with the five best teams in Asia set to earn a place to compete at the upcoming global competition in Lithuania.

Việt Nam aim to earn a ticket to qualify for the World Cup. — VNS