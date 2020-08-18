Vietnam drawn alongside China at FIDE Online Chess Olympiad 2020

The national chess team is set to face strong opposition in the form of China and India in group A of the on-going FIDE Online Chess Olympiad 2020.

The Vietnamese team have been seeded fourth in group A, with the average Elo rating of the six players being 2,359.

Among the 10 teams drawn in group A, China are considered the strongest with the highest average Elo rating of 2,595. They are followed by India and Germany who both hold an average Elo rating of 2,419.

The remaining six teams in group A are Georgia, Iran, Indonesia, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, and Zimbabwe.

The line-up of the Vietnamese team in the male category consists of Le Quang Liem, while the two competitors in the female category are Pham Le Thao Nguyen and Hoang Thi Bao Tram.

Moreover, the nation’s representatives in the U20 category will be Nguyen Anh Khoi, and Bach Ngoc Thuy Duong.

The first day of the competition on August 21 will see the Vietnamese team face off against rivals from Mongolia, India, and Georgia, with the second day seeing the country take on Uzbekistan, Germany, and Indonesia.

The final day of the event will be on August 23, with Quang Liem and his teammates scheduled to play against competitors from China, Iran, and Zimbabwe.

This year’s team will be hoping to match the success enjoyed during the 2018 version of the FIDE Chess Olympiad in Georgia, where the Vietnamese team clinched a top 10 finish. VOV

