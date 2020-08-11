Vietnam maintains position in FIFA rankings for October

The Vietnamese men’s national football team have remained in 94th position following the release of the world rankings for October by FIFA.

Elsewhere in Asia, Thailand moved up one place to 113rd in the world and now sit 19 positions behind Vietnam.

In relation to other sides in the region, the Vietnamese national team ranked as the 14th best team in Asia, with Lebanon ranked three places above Vietnam. Moving up the rankings, Japan remain as the leading side in Asia, with the Far East nation ranked as the 27th best team in the world.

The five countries at the top of the FIFA rankings include Belgium, France, Brazil, England, and Portugal.

The recent changes to the world rankings can largely be attributed to matches taking place in the ongoing UEFA Nations League and qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup taking place in the South American region.

The next FIFA rankings are scheduled to be announced on November 26. VOV