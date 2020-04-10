Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/04/2020 01:23:01 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam national football team in top 15 in Asia

 
 
11/04/2020    01:21 GMT+7

Vietnam remain at No 94 in the world FIFA rankings, released on Thursday.

Vietnam national football team in top 15 in Asia
Vietnam remain world No 94 and Asian No 14 in the FIFA's latest ranking. — Photo hanoimoi.com

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, few international matches were played over the last few months, causing almost no change in the world table.

The world top 10 remained the same at the top, with Belgium, France and Brazil first, second and third, respectively.

The Vietnamese squad are still No 14 in Asia and the only team from Southeast Asia in the continental top 15.

Asia's strongest sides are Japan, Iran, South Korea, Australia and Qatar.

In ASEAN, Vietnam are on top, followed by Thailand at No 113, the Philippines No 124 and Myanmar No 136.

 

It could be months before international matches return.

FIFA has asked for games to only be played after June and Vietnam’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers have been rescheduled for October and November.

Following the new timetable, Vietnam will visit Malaysia on October 13 before hosting Indonesia on November 12 and the UAE five days later.

It is also time the team will prepare to defend their title at the 2020 AFF Cup which is planned for November 23 to December 31. — VNS

Vietnam wrap up 2019 with record high position in FIFA rankings

Vietnam wrap up 2019 with record high position in FIFA rankings

Vietnam national squad wrapped up a successful 2019 as they firmly stand in 94th place in the latest FIFA world rankings as announced on December 19. This is their highest standing in the last two decades.

Vietnam climb to world No 94 in FIFA rankings

Vietnam climb to world No 94 in FIFA rankings

 The Vietnam national squad climbed up three places to 94th position in the latest FIFA Men's Rankings announced on Thursday.

 
 

Other News

.
VNA produces anti-fake news song in 15 languages
VNA produces anti-fake news song in 15 languages
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has produced versions of its song on fighting fake news in 13 additional languages, bringing the total versions to 15.

English version of COVID-19 song “Ghen Co Vy” makes debut
English version of COVID-19 song “Ghen Co Vy” makes debut
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

An English language version of the now famous novel coronavirus (COVID-19) song known as “Ghen Co Vy” has been released, promoting a message of community unity in the fight against the epidemic.

2020 Golden Kite Awards postponed for second time
2020 Golden Kite Awards postponed for second time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

The 2020 Golden Kite Awards have been postponed for the second time because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the physical distancing measures introduced nationwide, according to the Vietnam Cinematography Association.

Five language YouTube channels to help you become multilingual
Five language YouTube channels to help you become multilingual
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

Why not use social distancing as an opportunity to learn a whole new language, or the basics at least?

Vietnam to hold ASEAN Film Week in mid-year
Vietnam to hold ASEAN Film Week in mid-year
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12 giờ trước 

The ASEAN Film Week 2020 is scheduled to be organised in Vietnam in June or July to mark Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship Year.

TV dramas amuse audiences at home
TV dramas amuse audiences at home
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

Television dramatic plays are entertaining audiences at home while theatres remain closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Archer Day sets sights on comeback after coronavirus
Archer Day sets sights on comeback after coronavirus
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

In theory, everything is easy.

Disney Plus racks up 50m subscribers in five months
Disney Plus racks up 50m subscribers in five months
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

Disney's new video streaming service almost doubles its subscription base during coronavirus lockdowns.

Simple ways to nurture face skin during isolation with cucumber
Simple ways to nurture face skin during isolation with cucumber
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

As the world works from home with many people self isolating, now is not the time to neglect your skin care.

Don't go hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic
Don't go hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

The pandemic may be keeping you at home but you can always treat yourself with a wide range of delicacies delivered right to your front door. 

Vietnamese singer launches project to fight COVID-19, saline intrusion
Vietnamese singer launches project to fight COVID-19, saline intrusion
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnamese singer Vu Cat Tuong has recently launched a bilingual project entitled Tomorrow that aims to raise funds to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta.

VN film industry faces shortage of skilled actors
VN film industry faces shortage of skilled actors
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese film industry is currently enjoying a boom of development, with an increase in the number of large scale and arthouse projects.

Striker Cong Phuong joins AFC’s #BreakTheChain campaign against COVID-19
Striker Cong Phuong joins AFC’s #BreakTheChain campaign against COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/04/2020 

Striker Nguyen Cong Phuong is one of the latest three players taking part in the Asian Football Confederation’s #BreakTheChain campaign against COVID-19.

Song Lam Nghe An, Sanna Khanh Hoa among global teams to field least number of players
Song Lam Nghe An, Sanna Khanh Hoa among global teams to field least number of players
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/04/2020 

Song Lam Nghe An and Sanna Khanh Hoa are among the 10 football clubs in the world to have fielded the lowest number of players since 2015.

Photographer launches photos on 'human distancing'
Photographer launches photos on 'human distancing'
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/04/2020 

Photographer Tran Hoang Dung has launched a photo collection entitled Human Distancing. The photos reflect the reality of modern life that makes viewers ponder the impact of smartphones. 

Coach Park Hang Seo’s salary unchanged despite Covid-19 crisis
Coach Park Hang Seo’s salary unchanged despite Covid-19 crisis
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/04/2020 

The monthly salary for Park Hang Seo, coach of the Vietnamese men’s national football squad, has been maintained despite difficulties for the football area caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Traditional artists sing out in fight against coronavirus
Traditional artists sing out in fight against coronavirus
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/04/2020 

Together with pop singers, traditional artists have also been composing songs to raise spirits and awareness in the fight against coronavirus.

Pop idol’s new MV features folk music
Pop idol’s new MV features folk music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/04/2020 

Pop idol Hoang Thuy Linh has released her new music video (MV) Kẻ Cắp Gặp Bà Già (The Old Woman and Her Thief). The work features folk music.

Five Vietnamese winners of People’s Choice Award through years
Five Vietnamese winners of People’s Choice Award through years
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/04/2020 

Mai Phuong Thuy, Kieu Loan, and Phuong Nga are among the five Vietnamese representatives to successfully win the People’s Choice Award at global beauty pageants through the years.

Five board games to throw your boredom away
Five board games to throw your boredom away
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/04/2020 

There is no other time like the present to laugh and bond with your family and create the most memorable time in your life. And what better way to do it, than opening up your board games. Here are five of the best to choose from.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 