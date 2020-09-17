Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam Offroad PVOIL Cup 2020 to be held in Hanoi

20/09/2020    07:18 GMT+7

The Vietnam Offroad PVOIL Cup 2020 (PVOIL VOC 2020) is scheduled to take place from September 26 to September 27 at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism on the outskirts of Hanoi.

It is anticipated that a total of 80 teams with 160 drivers will compete in the event, with participants competing in four categories of pick-up trucks, SUVs, advance, and open.

This year’s competition is due to be broadcast live on VTV Cab, FPT, and VTC Now.

 

Drivers competing in the event will be granted a Otofun Racing License, which is made up of the personal information of each competitor, in addition to the various types of their vehicles.

According to information released by the organising board, a number of protective measures are due to be implemented during the offroad event in an effort to ensure novel coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention and control. VOV

 
 

