Vietnam’s art posters in 1950s kept in New South Wales library

A collection of Vietnamese art posters from the 1950s has been preserved in the State Library of New South Wales in Australia.

The art works were collected by Mona Brand and Len Fox who lived in Hanoi from 1956-1958 to teach English for North Vietnamese Government officials.

An art poster kept in State Library of New South Wales

The collection includes 68 art posters issued in Vietnam from 1952-1961.

Alongside their day-to-day work in Vietnam, the couple wrote and published several books, including Fox’s Chung of Vietnam (1957) and Friendly Vietnam (1958), and Brand’s Daughters of Vietnam (1958).

These books have been also kept in the library.

