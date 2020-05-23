Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/05/2020 17:14:00 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam’s masterpiece ‘Tale of Kieu’ to be adapted for ballet stage for the first time

 
 
25/05/2020    16:07 GMT+7

The Ho Chi Minh City Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) is creating a new ballet based on Vietnam’s 18th century poetic masterpiece ‘Tale of Kieu’, marking the first time the masterpiece has been adapted to ballet stage.

Vietnam’s masterpiece ‘Tale of Kieu’ to be adapted for ballet stage for the first time

 

The ballet will be introduced to the public this June at the Ho Chi Minh City Opera House and at the Hanoi Opera House two months later.

The ballet is directed by People’s Artists Chu Thuy Quynh and Ung Duy Thinh, and choreographed by Nguyen Tuyet Minh. It will gather celebrated Vietnamese ballerinas, ballerinos and dancers, namely Tran Hoang Yen, Dam Duc Nhuan, Ho Phi Diem and Sung A Lung.

Featuring excerpts from ‘The Tale of Kieu’ by celebrated poet Nguyen Du (1776- 1820), the shows will enthral the audience with a fresh new perspective by blending together classical ballet style and Vietnamese traditional dances.

In addition to the symphonies and contemporary music, the ballet will also ultilise ca tru (ceremonial singing), xam singing (ballads sung by wandering blind musicians), and other Vietnamese folklore based musical genres.

‘The Tale of Kieu’ is widely regarded as the most significant work of Vietnamese literature.

In 3,254 verses, written in luc bat ("six–eight") meter, the poem recounts the life, trials and tribulations of Thuy Kieu, a beautiful and talented young woman, who has to sacrifice herself to save her family.

The masterpiece has been translated into many foreign languages, including Russian, French, English, German, Romanian and Spanish. Nhan Dan

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese thriller film to open for Halloween
Vietnamese thriller film to open for Halloween
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

The thriller Song Song (Two Faces) about a married woman who loses her memory after a traffic accident will be released in cinemas during the Halloween holiday.

Vietnamese film poster designer reveals work
Vietnamese film poster designer reveals work
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

The posters for many Vietnamese blockbusters such as Song Lang, Cô Ba Sài Gòn (The Tailor) and Tấm Cám: Chuyện Chưa Kể (Tấm Cám: The Untold Story) have gone viral and attracted increasing numbers of people to cinemas.

Silhouette sculptures by young artist promote green lifestyle
Silhouette sculptures by young artist promote green lifestyle
VIDEOicon  6 giờ trước 

Instead of throwing out his garbage like most people do, a young man in Hanoi has turned them into beautiful silhouette sculptures.

Van Hau listed among Asia’s most prominent defenders
Van Hau listed among Asia’s most prominent defenders
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

Prestigious sports website Fox Sports Asia has created a poll for football supporters to select their dream Asian defence and renowned Vietnam defender Doan Van Hau is listed among the nine nominees.

The O Du ethnic group
The O Du ethnic group
YOUR VIETNAMicon  9 giờ trước 

Of Vietnam’s 54 ethnic groups, several consist of a few hundred people living in remote mountain areas. The O Du in Nghe An province is one of the groups with the smallest populations.

Quang region’s folk singing preserved in Hoi An
Quang region’s folk singing preserved in Hoi An
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

When night falls, the ancient town of Hoi An, a World Cultural Heritage Site, glows with the light of thousands of lanterns.

Online entertainment grows thanks to COVID-19
Online entertainment grows thanks to COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

Online entertainment providers are enjoying a surge in users as social distancing and COVID-19 force people to stay at home.

Village wells through the lens of photographer Le Bich
Village wells through the lens of photographer Le Bich
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/05/2020 

Almost every village in Vietnam has at least one well, an indispensable part of the classic Vietnamese rural tradition of banyan tree, well, and communal house yard.

Local artists set to participate in UN75 youth forum
Local artists set to participate in UN75 youth forum
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/05/2020 

A host of Vietnamese singers and composers are gearing up to take part in the United Nations’ UN75 youth forum as it gets underway on May 24 to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the prestigious international organisation.

Exhibition features 50 art works on Hanoi’s ancient village
Exhibition features 50 art works on Hanoi’s ancient village
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/05/2020 

An exhibition featuring 50 art fine works on the heritage of an ancient village in Hanoi opened at the Centre for Art Exhibition and Exhibitions of Fine Arts, Photography, Hanoi on May 22.

Luu Quang Vu’s drama marks return of cultural events
Luu Quang Vu’s drama marks return of cultural events
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/05/2020 

Bệnh Sĩ (Egotism) by late playwright Luu Quang Vu will be staged on Saturday evening at the Hanoi Opera House, marking the return of cultural activities after the pandemic.

Annual charity bicycle ride raises US$27,000
Annual charity bicycle ride raises US$27,000
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/05/2020 

H2H (Hanoi to HCM City), an annual charity bicycle ride that supports Vietnamese children’s charities, turned virtual this year in an innovative response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Football resumes after virus outbreak
Football resumes after virus outbreak
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/05/2020 

Thousands of Vietnamese football fans are eagerly awaiting the first match after several months of suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minh wins after hattrick of troubles at HCM City Cycling Cup
Minh wins after hattrick of troubles at HCM City Cycling Cup
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/05/2020 

Le Nguyet Minh of HCM City finally found his first stage win at the HCM City Television Cycling Cup on Friday.

Ethnic people strive to keep traditional craft alive
Ethnic people strive to keep traditional craft alive
VIDEOicon  23/05/2020 

Zeng, the traditional art of brocade weaving, has long been a skill among the Ta Oi ethnic people in the mountainous district of A Luoi in Thua Thien-Hue province. 

HCM City FC have most expensive squad in V.League: Transfermarkt
HCM City FC have most expensive squad in V.League: Transfermarkt
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/05/2020 

HCM City FC is the most expensive football club in Vietnam, according to Transfermarkt.

Regional football teams strive to prepare for AFF Cup 2020
Regional football teams strive to prepare for AFF Cup 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/05/2020 

The VN national football team, along with other international sides throughout the region, have been gearing up for the upcoming ASEAN Football Federation Cup 2020 which is scheduled to take place from November 23 to December 31.

Quang Ninh to host national circus festival in late May
Quang Ninh to host national circus festival in late May
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/05/2020 

A national circus festival featuring the participation of artists from across the nation will get underway at the Quang Ninh Exhibition of Planning and Expo Center on May 29.

Vietnam to hunt for Futsal World Cup place in August
Vietnam to hunt for Futsal World Cup place in August
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/05/2020 

Vietnam will join 15 other teams in the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship, which is slated to take place between August 5 and 16 in Turkmenistan, targeting a top-five finish to secure a place in next year’s FIFA Futsal World Cup in Lithuania.

Cuban photographer yearns to return to Hanoi
Cuban photographer yearns to return to Hanoi
FEATUREicon  23/05/2020 

Neither the great distance nor the spread of the novel coronavirus stopped Cuban photographer Eloy Rodriguez’s from visiting Vietnam for a few weeks in early March.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 