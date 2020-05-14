Vietnam U19 side placed among third seeds ahead of AFC U19 Championship

The Vietnamese U19 men’s football team have been placed in group three of the teams seeded ahead of the semi-finals of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U19 Championship.

The organisation of the seeding groups has taken place ahead of the draw for the AFC U19 Championship, which is scheduled to officially get underway in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, at 4:30pm (local time) on June 18.

Ahead of the draw, Vietnam’s U19 team have been seeded in group three alongside the likes of Malaysia, Iraq, and Cambodia.

Group one is made up of some of the continent’s leading teams, including Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Korea, and Qatar.

Whilst group two consists of Japan, Tajikistan, Australia, and Indonesia.

Bellow Vietnam in group four are Iran, Yemen, Bahrain, and Laos.

The qualifying round for the tournament saw Vietnam record a comfortable 3-0 win over Mongolia, a 4-1 triumph over Guam, and play out a goalless draw with Japan.

The team recorded a total of seven points and were one of the leading four second-placed teams to progress to the semi-finals of the AFC U19 Championship, with the tournament set to take place in Uzbekistan from October 14 to October 31.

In terms of the schedule, the Vietnamese team are expected to begin training in August in preparation for the international tournament.

Moreover, the U20 World Cup will be played in Indonesia from May to June next year. Asia has been given five places for the competition, including one for host Indonesia, in addition to four teams that can qualify based on results from the AFC U19 Championship. VOV