Vietnam U22 players train hard in anticipation of SEA Games 31

The Vietnam national U22 men’s football team displayed great determination during a training session held in Hanoi as the team start their preparations for the 31st SEA Games which the nation will host next year.

The sunny weather conditions provide the perfect climate for the Vietnam U22 team to practice.

Head coach Park Hang-seo keeps a close eye on the team and frequently offers them feedback during training.

The team’s gathering is being held amid complicated developments relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the team fully focused on making every effort to overcome difficulties and reach the set target of retaining the SEA Games trophy.

Each footballer puts in their best efforts to try and showcase their ability to members of the coaching staff.

Tieu E Xal, a midfielder from an ethnic minority background, has been named in the Vietnam U22 squad for the second time.

A total of 47 footballers have been called up to the latest squad of the Vietnam U22 national men’s football team, with many of them having previous experience playing in the V.League 1.

Dung Quang Nho of HAGL FC has been chosen as captain of the side.

Philippe Troussier (R), the head coach of the Vietnam U19 team, chats with Korean doctor Choi Ju-young on the sidelines of the training session.

Park’s assistant Lee Young Jin takes a hands-on role to instruct the footballers during the training session.

The Vietnam U22 team’s training camp is scheduled to last until August 28.

VOV

Coach Park Hang Seo: "All-out effort for the World Cup dream" The Korean chief coach of the national football teams Park Hang Seo said the 2021 schedule will be full for the U22 and the national squads, but the top priority of Vietnam is a ticket to the final qualifier round of the World Cup 2022.