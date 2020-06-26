Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/06/2020 19:09:34 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam vie for Women’s World Cup 2023 place

 
 
27/06/2020    17:59 GMT+7

With Australia and New Zealand being named as the hosts of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, the Vietnamese women’s national football team have been granted a boost in their quest to compete in the global tournament.

vietnam vie for women’s world cup 2023 place hinh 0
The Vietnamese women’s national football team in contention for Women’s World Cup 2023 place

2023 will mark the first time that the Women's World Cup competitions take place in two countries. Both co-hosts, Australia and New Zealand, play in different competition systems, with the former in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the latter in the Oceania Football Confederation.

In addition, the tournament will also become the first edition that features 32 teams from all continents, meaning that Asia-Pacific region will have eight teams automatically winning a place to compete in the finals, while an additional team will have the chance to progress via a play-off match against a team from another confederation.

With Australia automatically qualifying for the tournament as a co-host, the number of strong Asian teams, including Vietnam, competing in the qualifying rounds will be reduced.

 

According to the latest FIFA rankings, Vietnam are the sixth strongest team in Asia, just behind Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, Australia, and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

If they are able to reach their potential when taking part in the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup, a tournament which will also serve as a qualifying event for the FIFA Women's World Cup, the Vietnamese team led by head coach Mai Duc Chung will make a history by progressing to the global tournament’s final round for the first time.

The 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup is set to get underway in India, featuring the participation of 12 regional teams. The leading eight teams will then go through to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, while the ninth-place team will take part in a play-off match against a representative from another continental confederation. VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam movie audiences lap up musicals
Vietnam movie audiences lap up musicals
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11 giờ trước 

Musicals and music documentaries have shown the potential to succeed at the box office in Vietnam.

Annual VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon returns next month
Annual VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon returns next month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/06/2020 

More than 4,500 professional and amateur runners have signed up for this year’s VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon in the coastal city of Quy Nhon in Binh Dinh Province on July 26, according to the organisers.

AFC website praises Ho Chi Minh City FC squad
AFC website praises Ho Chi Minh City FC squad
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/06/2020 

The official website of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has published an article titled “HCM City’s Tran Phi Son eyeing V.League and AFC Cup success” with the piece featuring an interview with the talented winger

Traditional festival goes on with detox rituals
Traditional festival goes on with detox rituals
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/06/2020 

People on Thursday celebrated the Doan Ngo Festival nationwide by eating fruits and fermented glutinous rice in the early morning, but few know all the traditional rituals of the festival.

Vietnam to play friendly with Kyrgyzstan on October 8
Vietnam to play friendly with Kyrgyzstan on October 8
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/06/2020 

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has announced that the national team will play a friendly match against Kyrgyzstan on October 8 in Vietnam.

Festival celebrating families to take place in Hanoi
Festival celebrating families to take place in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/06/2020 

Vietnam Family Day (June 28) will be marked at the Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts on Hoa Lu Street in Hanoi from June 26-28 with a wide range of activities.

Jessi Combs: US racing driver given female speed record in 2019 fatal crash
Jessi Combs: US racing driver given female speed record in 2019 fatal crash
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/06/2020 

An American racing driver has been posthumously awarded the fastest land-speed record by a female, a feat she died trying to achieve.

Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia and New Zealand to host
Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia and New Zealand to host
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/06/2020 

Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 Women's World Cup, governing body Fifa announces.

Liverpool win Premier League: Reds' 30-year wait for top-flight title ends
Liverpool win Premier League: Reds' 30-year wait for top-flight title ends
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/06/2020 

Liverpool's 30-year wait for a top-flight title is over after Manchester City lose 2-1 at Chelsea to confirm the Reds as Premier League champions.

Pandemic brings fame in Spain for Vietnam-based cyclist
Pandemic brings fame in Spain for Vietnam-based cyclist
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/06/2020 

The coronavirus pandemic has sidelined athletes across the world, but for one Spanish cyclist in Vietnam, it's brought a degree of fame in his home country he never thought possible.

15-year-old swimmer beats star Anh Vien's record
15-year-old swimmer beats star Anh Vien's record
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/06/2020 

The 400m medley swimming record set by Vietnam's top female swimmer Nguyen Thi Anh Vien in 2011 was broken by 15-year-old Vo Thi My Tien at the National Age Group Swimming Championship 2020 

Sticky rice dumpling village busy during Doan Ngo Festival
Sticky rice dumpling village busy during Doan Ngo Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/06/2020 

The small pyramid sticky rice dumpling (banh u) traditional village on Pham The Hien Street, HCM City, has been busy prior to and during the Doan Ngo Festival on the fifth day of Lunar May or June 25 this year.

National museum releases poster book
National museum releases poster book
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/06/2020 

Vietnam Fine Arts Museum and Fine Arts Publishing House have launched a book of posters made from 1958 to 1986. 

Live concert to honour composer Pho Duc Phuong
Live concert to honour composer Pho Duc Phuong
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/06/2020 

Some of the leading lights of Vietnamese contemporary music will perform at a live concert on July 10 featuring composer Pho Duc Phuong.

Young Hanoi ballers chase hoop dreams at VBA tryout
Young Hanoi ballers chase hoop dreams at VBA tryout
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/06/2020 

It’s every young basketball-obsessed kid’s dream to step out onto the court and go toe-to-toe with their idols in the professional ranks, and that’s exactly what more than 300 Hanoians got to experience over the weekend.

Stage stalwart creates show for children on YouTube
Stage stalwart creates show for children on YouTube
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/06/2020 

Theatre actor Bach Long has a new drama show for children on YouTube called Thằng Bờm Kể Chuyện Xưa (Bờm Tells Folk Tales).

Famous songstress wants to sing with indie bands
Famous songstress wants to sing with indie bands
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/06/2020 

Top singer Doan Thanh Lam released her new album entitled Nơi Gặp Gỡ Tình Yêu (Where Love Was Born) at her 52nd birthday in Hanoi last week. 

Pham Thi Hong Le the favourite for Ly Son marathon
Pham Thi Hong Le the favourite for Ly Son marathon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/06/2020 

SEA Games bronze medallist Pham Thi Hong Le is considered the favourite for the women’s marathon at the upcoming Tiền Phong Newspaper Marathon, Vietnam's longest-running marathon.

Museum opens space for propaganda posters
Museum opens space for propaganda posters
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/06/2020 

A space dedicated to propaganda posters was unveiled at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum on June 23 as part of activities celebrating the museum’s 54th founding anniversary (1966-2020).

New instrument mimics sounds of the forest
New instrument mimics sounds of the forest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/06/2020 

His passion for traditional musical instruments from the Central Highlands inspired Nguyen Truong in the province of Dak Lak to come up with his own unique musical creation - a violin made from bamboo.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 