Vietnam wins gold medals at In't photo contest

 
 
05/04/2020    16:06 GMT+7

Photographer Vu Duy Thong won two gold medals at the International Exhibition of Art Photography Contrast 2020 in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Vietnam wins gold medals at In't photo contest hinh anh 1

Gold medal-winning Maternal Love 2 by Vu Duy Thong

The Last Wharf and Maternal Love 2 topped the Life and Birds categories. He also received the Master of Light (MoL) ribbon for his photo Happy Emotion in the Portrait category.

Other Vietnamese photographers Duong Van Nhi, Dang Ke Cuong, Nguyen Thi Hong Lan, Ho Trung Lam and Nguyen Xuan Tuyen were also honoured at the contest.

Nhi won three awards including Salon Silver Medal for a photo entitled Nho va Lon (Small and Big) in the Monochrome and Colour category, an MoL ribbon for Su Song Hoang Da (Wildlife) in the Nature category and an award for Chua Chay (Fireman) in the Photojournalism category.

Minute of Rest by Dang Ke Cuong won an MoL Ribbon in the Life category.

 

Cuong picked up three awards in the Colour; Travel and Life categories for Funeral Day During the Flood, Hoi An Impression and Minute of Rest.

CONTRAST 2020 was organised by photo club Infinity from Doboj, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and attracted some 5,000 photos from 47 countries and territories. It had 12 categories for digital camera.

At the contest, Vietnamese photographers were honoured in 10 categories./.

Vietnamese photographer wins Sony World Photography Awards

Vietnamese photographer wins Sony World Photography Awards

Local photographer Tran Tuan has been named among the winners of the National Awards category in the Sony World Photography Awards 2020.

Vietnamese photographers up for prestigious award

Vietnamese photographers up for prestigious award

People can vote for Vietnamese photographers Nguyen Tan Tuan and Nguyen Thien for the 17th annual Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest's Readers' Choice Winner.

 
 

Other News

.
National football stars donate to fight COVID-19
National football stars donate to fight COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

Some of the country’s most famous footballers have come together to give money to a support fund to help in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Isolation in COVID-19 fight brought to life through sketches
Isolation in COVID-19 fight brought to life through sketches
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

Over 400 drawings created by 50 members of the Urban Sketchers Hanoi group are on display marking the current 14-day social distancing policy aimed at combating the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Goalie keeps amazing AFC Champions League goalscoring record
Goalie keeps amazing AFC Champions League goalscoring record
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

Despite being played annually for the last 20 years, the incredible record of being the only goalkeeper to score in the history of the AFC Champions League achieved by Phan Van Santos, a retired naturalised Vietnamese goalkeeper, stands to this day.

American singer releases folk song in fight against COVID-19
American singer releases folk song in fight against COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

Popular American singer Kyo York has unveiled his own version of the northern folk song Trong Com, known as the Cylindrical Drum in English, in which he sings in both English and Vietnamese

Artist actively responds to COVID-19
Artist actively responds to COVID-19
VIDEOicon  8 giờ trước 

Since it launched a painting competition in Mid-March artists to create posters to promote preventive actions against COVID-19, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has received enthusiastic responses from 23 artists. 

Two Vietnamese among Top 10 ASEAN goal scorers in AFC Cup
Two Vietnamese among Top 10 ASEAN goal scorers in AFC Cup
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has named Vietnamese strikers Nguyen Van Quyet and Huynh Kesley Alves in the Top 10 all-time ASEAN goal scorers in the AFC Cup.

Football star Quang Hai selected to join #BreakTheChain campaign
Football star Quang Hai selected to join #BreakTheChain campaign
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

The Asian Football Federation (AFC) has chosen Vietnamese football star Nguyen Quang Hai to take part in the #BreakTheChain global campaign which aims to raise public awareness about basic preventive measures against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Asian website unveils top 5 Vietnamese football prospects
Asian website unveils top 5 Vietnamese football prospects
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

Renowned Asian sports website Sports442 has published an article detailing a number of leading young Vietnamese talents who may go on to have an impact on the national football team in the future.

Vietnam strives to secure more Olympic berths
Vietnam strives to secure more Olympic berths
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/04/2020 

Vietnam’s sports sector is doing all it can to turn difficulties into advantages for athletes in the race for berths at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Soong hao rhythms bridge Tay ethnic couples closer
Soong hao rhythms bridge Tay ethnic couples closer
YOUR VIETNAMicon  03/04/2020 

When talking about love duets, many people think of Quan Ho, a sweet folk music originating in Bac Ninh province. 

Six great Vietnamese pop songs to help you dance your way through social distancing
Six great Vietnamese pop songs to help you dance your way through social distancing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/04/2020 

Why not entertain yourself with a selection of Vietnam’s most famous pop songs? You may know one or two from our selection.

Two Vietnamese players named in top ASEAN goal scorers in AFC Cup
Two Vietnamese players named in top ASEAN goal scorers in AFC Cup
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/04/2020 

Two Vietnamese players have been named among the top 10 all-time ASEAN goal scorers in the AFC Cup by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Five shows to watch on Netflix in Vietnam right now
Five shows to watch on Netflix in Vietnam right now
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/04/2020 

You will no doubt be getting your money’s worth out of Netflix right now as we all stay indoors for the good of the nation. But with so many shows and movies to choose from, what exactly are you going to watch next?

Struggling V.League 1 sides want to scrap relegation
Struggling V.League 1 sides want to scrap relegation
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/04/2020 

Four teams in the V.League 1 have proposed scrapping relegation this season, purportedly to ensure Việt Nam have the best chance in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and the AFF Cup.

Movie buffs watch free online films
Movie buffs watch free online films
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/04/2020 

French Cultural Institute (L'Espace) is co-operating with Vietnamese movie company BHD to give movie buffs a chance to watch award-winning films free online from April 1 to 30. 

Five essential Vietnamese hip hop tracks to bump during social distancing
Five essential Vietnamese hip hop tracks to bump during social distancing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/04/2020 

We all have plenty of time on our hands to explore new things, so why not dive into the rich world of Vietnamese hip hop?

Football club chairman says focus must be on pandemic, not sport
Football club chairman says focus must be on pandemic, not sport
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/04/2020 

Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) chairman Doan Nguyen Duc told domestic media the focus of the whole country should be on beating the COVID-19 pandemic, not sport.

Vietnamese architect wins Turgut Cansever Int’l Award 2020
Vietnamese architect wins Turgut Cansever Int’l Award 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/04/2020 

Architect Doan Thanh Ha, based in Hanoi, has just received the Turgut Cansever International Award 2020 for his project titled Friendly Space in Suffocating Urban Areas.

Vietnamese footballers donate to fight COVID-19
Vietnamese footballers donate to fight COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/04/2020 

Footballers nationwide have collected money to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Football players agree salary cut to support club
Football players agree salary cut to support club
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/04/2020 

HCM City FC President Nguyen Huu Thang said all club staff from management to players have agreed to reduce their monthly salaries to during the COVID-19 outbreak.

