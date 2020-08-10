Vietnamese authors release pandemic-themed books

More pandemic-themed books written by Vietnamese authors have been released to offer readers an overview of life in Vietnam during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Những Ngày Cách Ly (Social Distancing Days), a new book by author Bui Quang Thang, is among the pandemic-themed books that have recently been released to offer readers an overview of life in Vietnam during the COVID-19 pandemic. — Photo courtesy of the publisher

Bui Quang Thang has introduced his new fiction titled Những Ngày Cách Ly (Social Distancing Days), published by the HCM City General Publishing House.

The 160-page book revolves around the life of a young woman named Hoang Cuc during a pandemic. Its themes are about love, lifestyle and thoughts of young people, as well as their kindnesses and mistakes.

Thang wrote the book during social distancing in April. It took him 12 days to finish. It is based on what has happened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My book shows that in life, there are challenges and difficulties and people have no choice but to face them. There are also opportunities for us to look back at ourselves, and understand more about ourselves and life,” said Thang.

Unlike Những Ngày Cách Ly, Đi Qua Hai Mùa Dịch (Two Epidemics) and “Cô Vy” Tự Sự - Gió Và Tình Yêu Vẫn Thổi (Monologue about COVID-19 -- Wind and Love Still Blow) reveal the author’s thoughts and experiences during the pandemic.

Đi Qua Hai Mùa Dịch by Dy Khoa consists of two parts written during social distancing days.

The first part is about his experiences and unforgettable memories when he tested positive for the A/H1N1 influenza virus during the outbreak in 2009.

In the second part, Khoa tells stories of people who have been affected by COVID-19, and their positive and negative feelings during the pandemic.

“Everyone has their own memories. It doesn’t matter if those memories are nice or ugly, but they help us grow up,” said Khoa, whose real name is Nguyen Hoang Anh Khoa.

Khoa’s book also shares advice on how to live more positively during the pandemic.

The 106-page book is published by the Culture-Literature and Arts Publishing House.

“Cô Vy” Tự Sự - Gió Và Tình Yêu Vẫn Thổi is a collection of six short stories by five writers across Vietnam.

The 284-page book reflects people’s faith, doubts, love, pain and concerns about the pandemic, and how they have learned to face the situation.

The book is co-published by the Hanoi Publishing House and DucaBooks.

Dinh Thi Thanh Thuy, director of the HCM City General Publishing House, said while the world and Vietnam are in a war against COVID-19, pandemic-themed books can send humanitarian messages and positive views to encourage the community to be together to win the war. VNS