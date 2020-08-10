Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese authors release pandemic-themed books

10/08/2020    19:06 GMT+7

More pandemic-themed books written by Vietnamese authors have been released to offer readers an overview of life in Vietnam during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Những Ngày Cách Ly (Social Distancing Days), a new book by author Bui Quang Thang, is among the pandemic-themed books that have recently been released to offer readers an overview of life in Vietnam during the COVID-19 pandemic. — Photo courtesy of the publisher

Bui Quang Thang has introduced his new fiction titled Những Ngày Cách Ly (Social Distancing Days), published by the HCM City General Publishing House.

The 160-page book revolves around the life of a young woman named Hoang Cuc during a pandemic. Its themes are about love, lifestyle and thoughts of young people, as well as their kindnesses and mistakes.

Thang wrote the book during social distancing in April. It took him 12 days to finish. It is based on what has happened during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“My book shows that in life, there are challenges and difficulties and people have no choice but to face them. There are also opportunities for us to look back at ourselves, and understand more about ourselves and life,” said Thang.

Unlike Những Ngày Cách Ly, Đi Qua Hai Mùa Dịch (Two Epidemics) and “Cô Vy” Tự Sự - Gió Và Tình Yêu Vẫn Thổi (Monologue about COVID-19 -- Wind and Love Still Blow) reveal the author’s thoughts and experiences during the pandemic.

Đi Qua Hai Mùa Dịch by Dy Khoa consists of two parts written during social distancing days.

The first part is about his experiences and unforgettable memories when he tested positive for the A/H1N1 influenza virus during the outbreak in 2009.

In the second part, Khoa tells stories of people who have been affected by COVID-19, and their positive and negative feelings during the pandemic.

 

“Everyone has their own memories. It doesn’t matter if those memories are nice or ugly, but they help us grow up,” said Khoa, whose real name is Nguyen Hoang Anh Khoa.  

Khoa’s book also shares advice on how to live more positively during the pandemic.

The 106-page book is published by the Culture-Literature and Arts Publishing House.

“Cô Vy” Tự Sự - Gió Và Tình Yêu Vẫn Thổi is a collection of six short stories by five writers across Vietnam. 

The 284-page book reflects people’s faith, doubts, love, pain and concerns about the pandemic, and how they have learned to face the situation.

The book is co-published by the Hanoi Publishing House and DucaBooks.

Dinh Thi Thanh Thuy, director of the HCM City General Publishing House, said while the world and Vietnam are in a war against COVID-19, pandemic-themed books can send humanitarian messages and positive views to encourage the community to be together to win the war.  VNS

Other News

.
K-pop Cover Video Contest 2020 to be launched in Vietnam
K-pop Cover Video Contest 2020 to be launched in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Korean Cultural Centre in Vietnam will launch the K-pop Cover Video Contest 2020, an online competition, to promote cultural exchanges between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea.

Fund-raising concert for frontline doctors in Da Nang, Quang Nam
Fund-raising concert for frontline doctors in Da Nang, Quang Nam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

A total of 60 Vietnamese artists took part in a livestream concert via YouTube on August 9 as a means of raising donations for doctors and residents of Da Nang and Quang Nam in the COVID-19 battle.

Cong Tri ao dai raises VND80m for Danang-Quang Nam
Cong Tri ao dai raises VND80m for Danang-Quang Nam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

An ao dai worn by Miss Vietnam 2018 Tieu Vy and designed by Danang-born Nguyen Cong Tri was bought at VND80m ($3,400) at an event which was held on August 9 to raise money for Danang to fight Covid-19.

Contemporary Vietnamese art on show in Hanoi
Contemporary Vietnamese art on show in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

Artworks by leading contemporary Vietnamese artists are on display at an exhibition at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi.

V.League to resume next month
V.League to resume next month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

The top professional football league in Vietnam - V.League 1 - is likely to resume by September, according to the organisers.

Artisan sustains legacy of clay statue making
Artisan sustains legacy of clay statue making
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

Clay statues are a traditional type of toy in Vietnam and popular during the Mid-Autumn Festival and Lunar New Year (Tet). 

Russian book features modern, innovative Vietnam
Russian book features modern, innovative Vietnam
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  8 giờ trước 

The book "Vietnam takes off" by Grigory Trofimchuk, an expert on international affairs, has been recently published in Russia.

Hung Yen works to revive UNESCO-recognised Ca Tru singing
Hung Yen works to revive UNESCO-recognised Ca Tru singing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

People in the northern province of Hung Yen are working diligently to revive the golden days of Ca Tru ceremonial singing which has been recognised as a Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO.

Quang Hai named among 500 most important players globally
Quang Hai named among 500 most important players globally
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

Vietnamese midfield maestro Nguyen Quang Hai has been unexpectedly voted among the leading 500 most important players in the world by football publication World Soccer.

Online concert to raise funds for doctors in COVID-19 fight
Online concert to raise funds for doctors in COVID-19 fight
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

More than 60 Vietnamese singers, composers and theatre artists at home and abroad will take part in a livestream concert on YouTube to raise funds to support doctors and frontline workers in Da Nang and Quang Nam province

Influence endures after final whistle
Influence endures after final whistle
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

Le Cong Vinh is undeniably a superstar of Vietnamese football.

Strategy and discipline at play
Strategy and discipline at play
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

Retired journalist Nguyen Huu Oai heads to a lake near his Hanoi home at 4pm every day to play Chinese chess.

Fading artform reborn in silver and gold
Fading artform reborn in silver and gold
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

Having revived the art of phap lam, a technique of enamel painting and carving on metals, in early 2000, artisan Do Huu Triet then adapted it to silver and gold to make fashionable jewellery pieces, interior décor items, and paintings.

S Korean violist releases music video featuring Vietnam’s scenery
S Korean violist releases music video featuring Vietnam’s scenery
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

HCM City-based South Korean violist Jmi Ko has recently released a music video online after its premiere was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, aiming to spread optimism during the virus outbreak.

Sli songs of Nung ethnic people preserved by local artist
Sli songs of Nung ethnic people preserved by local artist
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  08/08/2020 

The Northern border province of Lang Son is famous for Then and Sli singing of the Nung ethnic people as over the years a number of local artists have made every effort to preserve and promote these folk melodies.

Casting for film on Vietnamese history begins
Casting for film on Vietnamese history begins
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/08/2020 

Casting for Trưng Vương (She-Kings), the year’s biggest film project, has begun in HCM City.

Sketch collection celebrates COVID-19 fighters
Sketch collection celebrates COVID-19 fighters
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/08/2020 

A collection of sketches reflecting life and activities of doctors and nurses at locked down hospitals in the central city has been introduced by a young college student.

IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam rescheduled for 2021
IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam rescheduled for 2021
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/08/2020 

The IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam 2020 has been rescheduled for May 2021 in the central city of Da Nang after being postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Art club members promote ceramic art through new exhibit
Art club members promote ceramic art through new exhibit
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/08/2020 

A sculpture exhibition featuring ceramic works by 26 artists of the Saigon Club of Ceramic Art is on display at the HCM City Fine Arts Association.

Sporting events in Vietnam suspended over COVID-19 fears
Sporting events in Vietnam suspended over COVID-19 fears
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/08/2020 

A number of national sporting events will be suspended to ensure the safety of those involved amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Vietnam Sports Administration announced on August 7.

