Vietnamese designer debuts first COVID-19 fashion collection

Designer Chung Thanh Phong has introduced a fresh collection with the theme of “Save Yourself”, sending a message that it is the responsibility of each individual to know how to best protect their own health in the fight against coronavirus.

The latest fashion line features a total of 10 designs, all of which showcase a young and dynamic style.

Among them are three main designs, including trendy three-layer masks, protective clothing, and vitamin-rich sprays which serve to kill bacteria and prevent the skin from becoming dry.

Designer Thanh Phong stated that “Save Yourself” represents a non-profit fashion campaign and is being launched with the aim of promoting the garment and textile sector which has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic.

The collection will be presented to the public through a livestream on Facebook at 8pm on May 18. VOV

