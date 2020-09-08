Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
08/09/2020 19:49:17 (GMT +7)
Vietnamese designer introduces new collection at London Fashion Week

08/09/2020    18:25 GMT+7

Vietnamese designer Tran Hung recently became a member of the British Fashion Council and will showcase his latest collection at London Fashion Week on September 17-22.

Vietnamese designer introduces new collection at London Fashion Week
One design by Vietnamese designer Tran Hung that will be introduced at the London Fashion Week 2020. — Photo saostar.vn

Hung's Spring Summer 2021 designs follow the trend of sustainable fashion, using recycled and environmentally friendly fabrics made of silk including organza, taffeta, chiffon, crepe, satin and habutai.

Hung is famous for his exquisite fluttering skirt designs, which are adored by many in Vietnamese showbiz.

On its official website, London Fashion Week introduces him as being “amongst the well- established brands in the high-end luxury fashion market, captivating his audience with his sophisticated designs by pushing the envelope of design.”

Hung's designs are inspired by the “powerful inspirational women in his life who are strong independent feminists that empower independence and liberation,” it adds.

Most of the raw materials he uses are environmentally friendly material and ethically sourced silk. Some designs are even made from excess fabric, minimising waste discarded into the environment.

Sewing production is almost exclusively done by hand, reaching an advanced level that minimises the use of machines. 

Organza is Hung’s signature material of choice, which makes his brand unique in Vietnam.

 

This is the second time that the Vietnamese renowned designer has been invited to the hit fashion catwalk of London Fashion Week, but the first time his profile has appeared on the homepage of London Fashion Week along with other famous designers of the world.

Hung was born in 1988 in Yen Bai and rose to fame as the runner-up of Project Runway 2015. Over the past three years, he has launched four fashion collections, in addition to participating in designing for children at Vietnam Junior Fashion Week 2019. He pursues a romantic style that combines Asian-European inspiration.

Vietnamese designer introduces new collection at London Fashion Week
London Fashion Week introduces him as being “amongst the well-established brands in the high-end luxury fashion market, captivating his audience with his sophisticated designs by pushing the envelope of design.” — Photo saostar.vn

Some of his designs have appeared on the websites of prestigious fashion magazines such as Vogue, Harper's Bazaar and Elle, and been favoured by many Vietnamese stars like singer Thuy Tien and model Pham Huong. Besides being a designer, he was a judge of Vietnam Supermodel 2018.

London Fashion Week takes place in London twice a year, in February and September. 

This year, however, due to COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a slight change in the event – all men’s and women’s shows will be performed fusion on a digital neutral platform, meaning that the shows will be lived streamed in the website londonfashionweek.co.uk along with live demonstrations that follow strict guidelines on social distancing. VNS

Famous Mexican actress Patricia Contreras presented the latest design by Tran Hung at the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2020.

Vietnamese designer Tran Hung has presented his first and most important fashion collection at the London Fashion Week SS20.  

 
 

.
