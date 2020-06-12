Vietnamese football team maintain 94th globally

The Vietnamese football team maintained its 94th spot globally in the latest FIFA rankings, said the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) on June 12.

Vietnamese football players

With 1,258 points, the Vietnamese team continued topping the Southeast Asia, placing 14th in Asia and 94th in the world.

Thailand ranked second in Southeast Asia with 1,178 points, followed by the Philippines, Myanmar and Malaysia.

In Asia, Japan remained the top team with 1,500 points, ahead of Iran (1,489 points), the Republic of Korea (1,464 points), Australia (1,570 points) and Qatar (1,396 points).

In the world’s top 10 rankings, Belgium ranked first, followed by France, Brazil, the UK and Uruguay.

Considering COVID-19 situation, FIFA will resume international tournaments in October./.VNA