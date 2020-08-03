Vietnamese short movie nominated for Venice film festival award

Vietnamese short movie “May nhung khong mua” (Live in the Cloud – Cuckoo Land) has been nominated for the Orizzonti Short Competition award at the 2020 Venice Film Festival to be held in Italy from September 2-12.

The movie is nominated for the Orizzonti Short Competition award at the 2020 Venice Film Festival (Photo courtesy of producers)

The 19-minute film by young directors Vu Minh Nghia and Pham Hoang Minh Thy will compete with 11 films from other countries.

It tells about a love story between a saleswoman at a bridal shop and a vendor who once nearly missed each other. Through their story, a colourful society is portrayed.

Nghia anh Thy won top prize at the 2019 CJ Short Film Making Project, one of the top short film contests in Vietnam, for their project.

Thy is a self-taught filmmaker who started making films when she was 20 years old.

Her short film “Le truong thanh cua Edison” (The Graduation of Edison), competed at the Southeast Asian Short Film Competition at the 31rd Singapore International Film Festival (SIFF) in 2019.

Nghia is a graduate of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Cinematography and Theatre. Last year, his film “U oi” (Hey U!) was screened at the SIFF’s Special Programme: Contemporary Vietnamese Shorts.

The Orizzonti, running as a parallel to the Golden Lion, is a competition reserved for a maximum of 20 films, dedicated to films that represent the latest aesthetic and expressive trends in international cinema, especially debut films by young talents from lesser-known cinema.

The section includes prizes for best film, best director, jury prize, best actor, best actress, best screenplay and best short film.

Nominations for the short films section are selected on the basis of criteria such as quality and originality of language and expression./. VNA

