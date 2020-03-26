Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese sides impacted by ASEAN Club Champs delay

 
 
28/03/2020    11:08 GMT+7

A recent decision by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) to delay this year’s ASEAN Club Championships to next year is set to greatly influence the schedule of Hanoi FC and HCM City FC - the two teams that represent Vietnam in the competition.

vietnamese sides impacted by asean club champs delay hinh 0

Vietnamese footballers in V.League 2019

Announcing the news, AFF said the tournament will take place in 2021 but not in May 2020 as scheduled, as the novel coronavirus is spreading globally.

Meanwhile, four regional sport events will be delayed until later this year, beginning with the upcoming AFF Women’s Championship which had been scheduled to take place in the Philippines in May. Other events which will be changed include the AFF U18 Women’s Championship, the AFF U16 Boys’ Championship, and the AFF U19 Boys’ Championship, all of which had been set to take place in Indonesia during June, July, and August, respectively. 

 

However, the AFF Cup 2020 is still on course as originally planned. The tournament will be a test for Vietnam to defend their 2018 championship title.

With complicated developments occurring with regards to the COVID-19, many regional tournaments have been forced to be pushed back, including the national leagues of Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Australia, and Vietnam.

This comes after the Asian Football Confederation Cup 2020 moved to delay all matches in March and April, affecting fixtures involving Than Quang Ninh FC and Ho Chi Minh City FC of Vietnam. VOV

 
 

.
