Vietnamese singers entertain fans with new projects

Vietnamese singers have developed new music projects to entertain and inspire their fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pop star Ho Ngoc Ha performs with Noo Phuoc Thinh in her private show as part of her new music project called “Love Songs 2020”. — Photo courtesy of the artist

Pop star Ho Ngoc Ha introduced her new project called “Love Songs 2020” last week.

Ha and her staff have spent half of a year to prepare for the project, which consists of an album, private shows, studio sessions and a documentary.

The album titled “Love Song Collection 4” includes 10 pop ballad songs written by leading Vietnamese composers like Vuong Anh Tu, Nguyen Ngoc Thuan and Tang Nhat Tue.

Ha recorded the songs with a live band under instructions of music producer Hoai Sa who made music for pop stars like Thu Minh and Vu Cat Tuong.

“I have practised with the band until nighttime for days to bring a quality and professional album to my fans,” said the 36-year-old singer.

On August 13, she released her first studio session for the sad ballad Cự Tuyệt (Denial) by Vuong Anh Tu on YouTube, which has had more than two million views.

Ha’s first private show on August 19, which was live streamed on her Facebook page, attracted 300,000 viewers.

In the show, Ha sang the songs from the album, including Cự Tuyệt and Càng Trưởng Thành Càng Cô Đơn (More Mature I Am, More Lonely I Feel) by Nguyen Hong Thuan.

She also performed two duets with pop star Noo Phuoc Thinh Cả Một Trời Thương Nhớ (Missing My Love) and Thương Em Là Điều Anh Không Thể Ngờ (I Love You without a Doubt).

“I know the Vietnamese music scene is changing. But as a professional singer, I pay attention and care for my products to satisfy the audience’s tastes,” Ha said, adding that she and her staff are working on a special concert Love Songs set for next year.

Ha began her singing career in 2004 after working as a model. Her first album, 24 Giờ 7 Ngày (24 Hours 7 Days), helped to establish herself.

In 2009, her top hit Xin Hãy Thứ Tha (My Apologies), a song featuring pop and rap music, became a hit phenomenon though critics gave it mixed reviews.

She was chosen to take part in the Asia Song Festival in Seoul the same year.

In 2016 and 2017, Ha organised the "Love Songs” concert tours to Da Nang, Hanoi and HCM City; and the US, Australia, Germany, France and the Netherlands.

She has won prestigious prizes like best singer, best album and best concert of the year, given by HCM City Television, Voice of HCM City and Thể Thao & Văn Hóa (Sports and Culture) newspaper.

Motivational song

Forty Vietnamese artists perform Nguyen Van Chung’s motivational song Ngày Mai Lại Tương Sáng (Future is Bright Again). — Photo taken from the MV

Composer Nguyen Van Chung of HCM City has invited 40 Vietnamese artists to sing his latest motivational song Ngày Mai Lại Tươi Sáng (Future is Bright Again).

Chung said: “The song calls for citizens to be together with the health sector to win the war against the pandemic.”

“It sends Vietnamese singers’ love to frontline workers across Vietnam, especially in Da Nang and central provinces where COVID-19 has broken out,” he added.

Through the music project, Chung and the artists have raised VND165 million (US$7,000) for a fund to purchase protective medical equipment for health workers in outlying hospitals in Da Nang City and Quang Nam Province

Chung began his career in 2003, and became famous for love ballads, including top hits such as Vầng Trăng Khóc (Tears of the Moon), Chiếc Khăn Gió Ấm (Beautiful Scarf) and Chuyện Tình Dưới Mưa (Love in Rain).

His music is pop and R&B, with Vietnamese folk elements.

Chung is also famous for his songs for children, in particular Nhật Ký Của Mẹ (Mom’s Diary) about a mother’s love, released in 2011 by well-known singer Hien Thuc.

The song quickly became famous in the country and overseas, and brought Chung many nominations at local prestigious music awards, such as Cống Hiến (Devotion), Zing Music Awards and Mai Vàng (Golden Ochna) Awards.

Early this month, Chung released a meditation music album titled “Heal Me” with six of his own songs to help people, especially people experiencing depression, to feel more positive energy. VNS

