Vietnamese thriller to be screened at 2020 Busan film festival

Thriller “Chi Chi Em Em” (Sister Sister) is the sole Vietnamese movie to be screened at the 2020 Busan International Film Festival, slated for October 21-30.

Thanh Hang (L) and Chi Pu in "Chi Chi Em Em". Photo courtesy of Muse Films

A production by Vietnamese-American director Kathy Uyen, it will be introduced in the “A Window on Asian Cinema” category.

The film is about female homosexuality and includes scenes rated for viewers aged 18 and above, starring supermodel Thanh Hang and pop icon Chi Pu. Young actor Lanh Thanh is also featured.

The movie raked in 71 billion VND (3.06 million USD) when it hit Vietnam’s cinema houses last December. VNA

International award winning film to be released in Vietnam after being fined Busan award winning film Ròm has officially received a licence to be screened in Vietnam after being fined for participating in the film festival without approval last October, according to Vi Kien Thanh, director of the Cinema Department.