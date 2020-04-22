“Vietnamese train pushes back COVID-19” wins prize in child’s painting contest

An image drawn by a sixth grade student in Hai Phong titled “Chuyến tàu Việt Nam đẩy lùi Covid-19”, or “Vietnamese train pushes back COVID-19” in English, has been granted a special prize after winning a painting contest for children.

The artwork drawn by Dam Tran Mai Le, a sixth-grade student in Lam Dong secondary school in Hai Phong, has defeated over 91,000 entries to win the special prize.

The painting showcases the spirit of community solidarity in the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) fight. The image features a Vietnamese-themed train being driven by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, with an array of doctors, nurses, soldiers, students and ordinary citizens onboard.

The train is in the process of passing by a number of the nation’s most famous places of interest, offering encouragement to all citizens in the battle against the COVID-19.

The contest was originally launched by the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization in co-ordination with Thien Long Group and aims to help raise awareness among children to battle the potential spread of the COVID-19.

The competition was first launched on March 18 and attracted 91,379 entries, with the winner of the special prize receiving a cash prize of VND10 million. VOV

