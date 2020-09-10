Visit the 400-year-old ironwood pagoda in Thai Binh

The 3-storey bell tower of over 11m high is the highlight of the pagoda. A musical stone and bell of the Le Hy Tong Dynasty (1686) are hung on the first floor. A small bell is hung on the two upper floors. The road in the pagoda campus. In 2012, Keo pagoda was recognized as a special national relic. In 2017, the Keo Pagoda Festival was also recognized with National Intangible Cultural Heritage status.