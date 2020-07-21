Vitality of Vietnamese ancient costumes

Designer Nguyen Duc Loc has been in love with ancient Vietnamese costumes for a long time. He has devoted much effort to restoring and introducing the traditional beauty of these costumes to the public, especially to the younger generations.
The models wear the costumes designed by Nguyen Duc Loc (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Designer Nguyen Duc Loc with his collection (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Loc’s collection helps younger generations learn more about Vietnamese costumes such as five-panel ao dai, Giao Linh costume (cross-collared robe) and Nhat Binh costume (square-collared garb) (Photo: VNP/VNA)
In 2019, Loc decided to introduce the historical costume collection called "Cuu kien tan” (Future Written on the Past) during the Vietnam International Beauty and Fashion Week 2019. The collection includes costumes representing the nobles of the Nguyen Dynasty with historical accuracy, ensuring a balance between authenticity and practicality, aesthetics and subtlety (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The collection "Cuu kien tan” (Future Written on the Past) includes costumes representing the nobles of the Nguyen Dynasty with historical accuracy, ensuring a balance between authenticity and practicality, aesthetics and subtlety (Photo: VNP/VNA)
