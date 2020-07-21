Vitality of Vietnamese ancient costumes





The collection "Cuu kien tan” (Future Written on the Past) includes costumes representing the nobles of the Nguyen Dynasty with historical accuracy, ensuring a balance between authenticity and practicality, aesthetics and subtlety (Photo: VNP/VNA)



