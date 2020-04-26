VN Football Federation hoping for $500,000 in financial support from FIFA

The Vietnam Football Federation is hoping to receive US$500,000 from FIFA to assist the football community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of $150 million would be distributed to 211 member associations, according to FIFA.

“The pandemic has caused unprecedented challenges for the entire football community and, as the world governing body, it is FIFA’s duty to be there and support the ones that are facing acute needs,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“This starts by providing immediate financial assistance to our member associations, many of which are experiencing severe financial distress. This is the first step of a far-reaching financial relief plan we are developing to respond to the emergency across the whole football community. Together with our stakeholders, we are assessing the losses and we are working on the most appropriate and effective tools to implement the other stages of this relief plan.”

FIFA is now transferring the funds to help safeguard football across all members who are expected to receive the cash in the coming days.

“We have to submit a report to FIFA about our financial losses because of the pandemic. Based on that report, FIFA will evaluate and decide the amount of cash to grant us,” said VFF General Secretary Lê Hoài Anh.

The VFF was forced to reduce salaries for all staff in April, but Anh said that when everything was under control and the VFF returned to normal, their salaries would be paid. VNS

