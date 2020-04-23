VN's top goalkeeper may miss chance to defend AFF Cup title

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has confirmed that No 1 goalkeeper Dang Van Lam may not participate in Vietnam’s campaign to defend the ASEAN Football Federation Cup later this year.

Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam may not participate in the 2020 AFF Cup. — VNA/VNS Photo

VFF Vice President Tran Quoc Tuan said he will work with head coach Park Hang-seo to prepare the team in case Lam fails to make the final list.

Lam is currently member of Muagthong United in the Thai League which is scheduled to be held on September 2020 to May 2021.

The AFF Cup is planned to be held on November 23 to December 31. It is not a competition in the official tournament calendar of the world football governing body FIFA and the Cup is not in the FIFA Days so clubs do not have to release their players. Lam is one of 30 ASEAN players competing in the Thai League.

“We have no choice because it is a regulation. We are to work with Park Hang-seo to set a plan in that case,” said Tuan.

South Korean Park has Tran Nguyen Manh of Viettel, Bui Tien Dung of HCM City, Nguyen Van Toan of Hai Phong FC and Nguyen Van Cong of Hanoi FC who have participated in different tournaments in the past.

Vietnam won their second AFF Cup trophy in 2018 after beating Malaysia 3-2 in a two-leg final. — VNS