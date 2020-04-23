Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
24/04/2020 06:00:15 (GMT +7)
VN's top goalkeeper may miss chance to defend AFF Cup title

 
 
23/04/2020    17:26 GMT+7

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has confirmed that No 1 goalkeeper Dang Van Lam may not participate in Vietnam’s campaign to defend the ASEAN Football Federation Cup later this year.

VN's top goalkeeper may miss chance to defend AFF Cup title
Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam may not participate in the 2020 AFF Cup. — VNA/VNS Photo

VFF Vice President Tran Quoc Tuan said he will work with head coach Park Hang-seo to prepare the team in case Lam fails to make the final list.

Lam is currently member of Muagthong United in the Thai League which is scheduled to be held on September 2020 to May 2021.

The AFF Cup is planned to be held on November 23 to December 31. It is not a competition in the official tournament calendar of the world football governing body FIFA and the Cup is not in the FIFA Days so clubs do not have to release their players. Lam is one of 30 ASEAN players competing in the Thai League.

 

“We have no choice because it is a regulation. We are to work with Park Hang-seo to set a plan in that case,” said Tuan.

South Korean Park has Tran Nguyen Manh of Viettel, Bui Tien Dung of HCM City, Nguyen Van Toan of Hai Phong FC and Nguyen Van Cong of Hanoi FC who have participated in different tournaments in the past.

Vietnam won their second AFF Cup trophy in 2018 after beating Malaysia 3-2 in a two-leg final. — VNS

Dang Van Lam becomes best paid goalkeeper ever of Thai League 1

Dang Van Lam becomes best paid goalkeeper ever of Thai League 1

Star Vietnamese-Russian goalkeeper Dang Van Lam is the highest-paid custodian in the Thai League 1, according to Thai media outlet SMMSport.

 
 

Other News

Athletes to compete in first virtual reality cycling race
Athletes to compete in first virtual reality cycling race
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnam's first virtual reality cycling race will be held on April 25-30 to replace the annual HCM City Television (HTV) Cycling Cup which has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Young talent swimming towards Olympic dreams
Young talent swimming towards Olympic dreams
FEATUREicon  10 giờ trước 

The first Vietnamese athlete to clinch a spot in the country’s 2020 Tokyo Olympics team, swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang then suffered the disappointment of seeing the world’s largest sporting event delayed by a year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Wartime diaries published in new series
Wartime diaries published in new series
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

A series of the most popular wartime diaries written by 30 martyrs and soldiers has been released by the Writers' Association Publishing House on the occasion of the 45th Liberation and Reunification Day on April 30.

HCM City players get back in training
HCM City players get back in training
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

HCM City FC will be the first V.League 1 club to resume training for the impending return of the national football leagues.

Exercises at home to keep fit during isolation
Exercises at home to keep fit during isolation
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

Being stuck indoors all day and night could turn you into a couch potato, especially as all the gyms are closed and people should only being leaving their homes to do essential tasks like grocery shopping. 

VN volleyball star gets offer to renew deal with Japanese club
VN volleyball star gets offer to renew deal with Japanese club
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

Spiker Tran Thi Thanh Thuy has received an offer from Japanese Denso Airy Bees volleyball club to sign a new contract.

Veteran photographer in love with the Central Highlands
Veteran photographer in love with the Central Highlands
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Veteran photographer Tran Phong was the first Vietnamese artist to be recognised as a Master of Photographer by the Photographic Society of America.

Budgets for SEA Games and ParaGames cut due to coronavirus
Budgets for SEA Games and ParaGames cut due to coronavirus
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/04/2020 

The coronavirus has impacted sports this year and now 2021 events are starting to feel the pinch, including the 31st Southeast Asian Games and the 11th ParaGames in Vietnam.

Online show to raise funds to fight COVID-19 pandemic
Online show to raise funds to fight COVID-19 pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/04/2020 

An online show titled Stay Strong Vietnam with the participation of famous Vietnamese singers and artists will be aired at 8pm on Saturday (April 25) on Youtube channel RSVP Vietnam.

Challenge Vietnam triathlon cancelled due to coronavirus
Challenge Vietnam triathlon cancelled due to coronavirus
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/04/2020 

Challenge Vietnam 2020 has been cancelled, according to organisers.

Spreading a passion for reading
Spreading a passion for reading
VIDEOicon  22/04/2020 

This year’s Book Festival to mark Vietnamese Book Day on April 21 is being held online because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Female striker joins AFC’s campaign against COVID-19
Female striker joins AFC’s campaign against COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/04/2020 

Captain of the national women’s football team Huynh Nhu is among the players who have joined a campaign started by the Asia Football Confederation (AFC) to fight THE COVID-19, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.

5 Vietnamese movies worth a watch on Netflix
5 Vietnamese movies worth a watch on Netflix
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/04/2020 

Struggling for something new to watch on Netflix during social distancing? What about giving some classic Vietnamese movies a try?

Coronavirus: Rock bands start selling face mask merchandise
Coronavirus: Rock bands start selling face mask merchandise
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/04/2020 

My Chemical Romance and Korn are among the acts offering a new piece of must-have merch.

Runner Lai pounds the pavements in search of revenge
Runner Lai pounds the pavements in search of revenge
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/04/2020 

Runner Nguyen Van Lai is a creature of habit and every day, he wakes up early and starts training at Hanoi’s National Sports Training Centre.

Reviving the Dong Ho folk painting craft
Reviving the Dong Ho folk painting craft
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/04/2020 

The Prime Minister has issued a written consent on submitting a national dossier to UNESCO for the inclusion of the craft of Dong Ho folk painting in the list of intangible cultural heritages in need of urgent safeguarding.

National museum shows historic moment through online display
National museum shows historic moment through online display
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/04/2020 

The Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum (VNFAM) has launched an online exhibition of paintings and sculptures, including those by artists who were on the battlefield or witnessed the historic moment of Vietnam gaining its independence

Exhibition showcasing reunification art available to view online
Exhibition showcasing reunification art available to view online
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/04/2020 

The Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum (VNFAM) has launched an online exhibition of paintings and sculptures, including those by artists who were on the battlefield or witnessed the historic moment of Vietnam gaining its independence

Happiness smiles on former midfielder Kim Hong
Happiness smiles on former midfielder Kim Hong
FEATUREicon  21/04/2020 

For many footballers, success on the pitch means sacrificing their youth and love lives, with nights out at bars and cinemas with a date replaced for early mornings on the training ground and long away trips.

Vietnamese photographer claims best photo of #Sport2020
Vietnamese photographer claims best photo of #Sport2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/04/2020 

Local photographer @tuan1368 has been named as the overall winner of the #Sport2020 contest to find the world’s best sports photo, as launched by app Agora.

