VN volleyball star gets offer to renew deal with Japanese club

Spiker Tran Thi Thanh Thuy has received an offer from Japanese Denso Airy Bees volleyball club to sign a new contract.

Tran Thi Thanh Thuy is expected to sign a new contract with Japan's Denso Airy Bees. Photo vtv.vn

Denso Airy Bees sent an official offer to Thuy’s VTV Binh Dien Long An club recently.

The Japanese side want Thuy, whose current deal with them will end in mid-May, back in action with them in September.

Last year, Thuy joined Denso Airy Bees after a one-week try-out. The 1.93m Vietnamese star is the second tallest player of the team.

No details of the contract were released but it was reported that Thuy, the second Vietnamese female volleyballer competing abroad after Nguyen Thi Ngoc Hoa, received up to VND4 billion (US$170,000) annually.

VTV Binh Dien Long An managers have not made a final decision about Thuy but they strongly support her sharpening her skills at Denso Airy Bees.

Denso Airy Bees are the third foreign club that Thuy, a key player of the national team who won silver at the 30th Southeast Asian Games, has played for.

Earlier, she played for Bangkok Glass of Thailand and Attack Line of Chinese Taipei. VNS

