VPF rejects calls to scrap V.League 1 season

29/07/2020    11:08 GMT+7

The head honcho of domestic football has come out against calls to cancel the season amid the return of community coronavirus transmission in Vietnam.

VPF rejects calls to scrap V.League 1 season

The recent match between HCM City FC and Hanoi FC in the V.League 1 (Photo: bongda24h.vn)

Chairman of the Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF) Tran Anh Tu said scrapping the V.League 1 season would harm the national team, sponsors and clubs' finances.

“This will affect the playing opportunity for the players, making it harder to maintain form and serve the national football team,” he said.

“Therefore, the VPF will only cancel the league in case of force majeure, when there is no time left. At this time, the clubs need to wait patiently, follow the situation of COVID-19 in Vietnam and there will be a decision in the future."

Previously, the four teams at the bottom of the table, namely Quang Nam, Hai Phong, Nam Dinh and Song Lam Nghe An, all submitted proposals to end the league and hand the championship to leaders Sai Gon FC.

However, the idea was rejected by both the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and the VPF, which runs the V.League 1.

 

“The VPF has received proposals to end the V.League 1 from Quang Nam, Hai Phong, Nam Dinh and Song Lam Nghe An. I have reported this issue to VFF Chairman Le Khanh Hai”, Tú said.

“We also just finished the meeting on July 28. We appreciate the recommendations of the teams, but now is not the time to consider ending the league early,” he added.

After new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in central Vietnam over the weekend, local football was once again suspended on July 26.

In a related development, Quang Nam FC's playing squad and backroom staff have self-quarantined because assistant coach Duong Van Tuyen visited Da Nang Hospital C in the past few days, which has been linked to many new COVID-19 infections.

Tuyen has filled in a health declaration and is now under home quarantine.

The players and members of the coaching staff who had contact with Tuyen in the past few days must self-quarantine and fill in health declarations./. VNA

 
 

