17/08/2020 14:44:12 (GMT +7)
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Women’s national football team keep top place in Southeast Asia

17/08/2020    14:42 GMT+7

The women’s national football team of Vietnam remain at the top place in Southeast Asia although they have dropped three places on the FIFA Women’s World Rankings for August.

Members of the Vietnamese women's football team celebrate their gold medal at the 29th SEA Games (Photo: VNA)

According to the rankings, the Vietnamese team has gained 1,657 points, standing sixth in Asia and 35th in the world.

Ranked only behind Vietnam in Southeast Asia, Thailand has secured the 7th place in Asia and 39th place worldwide.

The top five Asian teams are Australia, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Japan, China, and the Republic of Korea.

 

The US women’s national football team with 2,181 points, is still ranked No. 1 in the world, followed by Germany, France, the Netherlands, Sweden and the UK./.VNA

AFC adjusts schedule of AFC U-20 Women's Championship 2022

The first round of AFC U-20 Women's Championship 2022 will take place from March 13-21, 2021, instead of March 6-14 as previously announced, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.

AFC mark Vietnam as rising power in women’s football

Huynh Nhu, captain of the Vietnamese women’s football team, recently took part in an interview with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to discuss to the road of the national squad to the FIFA World Cup 2023.

 
 

.
XOM exhibition features artistic dreams and future of life
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

A special painting exhibition entitled XOM by a group of Vietnamese artists and a foreigner will open this week in the centre of Hanoi.

Ramadan month of the Cham
YOUR VIETNAMicon  6 giờ trước 

Cham people in the Mekong delta province of An Giang live mostly in An Phu, Tan Chau, and Phu Tan district. 

Theatre exhibit hall celebrates cai luong artists' invovement in revolutionary movement
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/08/2020 

HCM City’s Tran Huu Trang Cai luong Theatre, one of the region’s leading traditional art troupes, will open an exhibit hall featuring information and images about cai luong

Coach Park selects 48 players for U22 training camp
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/08/2020 

Coach Park Hang Seo has called up 48 players for a training camp to prepare for next year's Southeast Asian Games, where the U22 team will attempt to defend their crown.

Exhibition features old villages
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/08/2020 

The Institute for Relics and Works of Preserving Monuments has put photos on the architecture of traditional Vietnamese villages on display at an exhibition in Hanoi.

Yen Bai to host Mu Cang Chai Terraced Field Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/08/2020 

Activities to mark the National Day (September 2) and the Mu Cang Chai Terraced Field Festival is scheduled to take place in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai between August 29 and October 18.

Hanoi exhibition to honour Russian-based painter
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/08/2020 

An exhibition entitled “Vietnam - A Call of the Soul” is set to open in Hanoi on August 15 to honour renowned painter Tuman Zhumabaev, a friend of Vietnam who passed away on August 7. ​

Vietnamese runner aims for SEA Games marathon gold
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/08/2020 

About a hundred metres before prior to the finish line, Hoang Nguyen Thanh pulled out a tiny national flag and waived to celebrate his victory in the 2020 national marathon championship.

HCM City to produce more quality dramas for the public
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/08/2020 

Local artists have collaborated with HCM City Television (HTV) to produce more dramas for the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Exhibition on Ho Chi Minh, the founding father of modern Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/08/2020 

An exhibition to commemorate 75th anniversary of Vietnam's Independence Day has opened here to the public.

V.League 1 teams ready for restart
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/08/2020 

Many teams in V.League 1 have returned to training after a week-long break due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Cup qualifiers postponed until next year
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/08/2020 

FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have announced upcoming World Cup 2022 qualifying matches slated for the autumn have been postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consolidating solidarity through the circle of Xoe dance
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/08/2020 

Xoe dance is not only the pride of the Thai ethnic people but it is also a unique cultural feature in the repertoires of folk dances of ethnic minority groups in the northern province of Dien Bien and the northwest region in general.

Youth theatre presses on amid pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/08/2020 

The artists of the Vietnam Youth Theatre performed four short plays at the Goethe Institute in Hanoi on Monday to a limited audience. 

All ASEAN football and futsal tournaments postponed by AFF
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/08/2020 

The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) has moved to postpone all ASEAN football and futsal tournaments that fall under its jurisdiction this year as a result of the potential spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rap makes its way to national TV
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/08/2020 

Recent years have seen the rise of rap stars in Vietnamese music industry like Đen Vâu or Suboi, and two new reality TV dedicated to rap have shown the increasing popularity of the genre.

Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson is highest-earning male actor
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/08/2020 

Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson has been named the highest-paid male actor for a second year in a row, according to wealth magazine Forbes.

Photo contest on cultural diversity launched
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/08/2020 

UNESCO and the German Embassy in Hanoi have launched a photo contest titled "Vietnam Photo Expression 2020: Showing We Care, Sharing Our Vision on Culture Diversity".

Coach Chung back to lead HCM City FC
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/08/2020 

After sacking him as coach just weeks ago, HCM City FC have hired coach Chung Hae-seung again on a new contract.

Thai ethnic people’s traditional brocade weaving
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/08/2020 

Thai ethnic people in the Northwestern region are renowned for their traditional craft of brocade weaving that has been preserved for many generations.

.

