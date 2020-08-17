Women’s national football team keep top place in Southeast Asia

The women’s national football team of Vietnam remain at the top place in Southeast Asia although they have dropped three places on the FIFA Women’s World Rankings for August.

Members of the Vietnamese women's football team celebrate their gold medal at the 29th SEA Games (Photo: VNA)

According to the rankings, the Vietnamese team has gained 1,657 points, standing sixth in Asia and 35th in the world.

Ranked only behind Vietnam in Southeast Asia, Thailand has secured the 7th place in Asia and 39th place worldwide.

The top five Asian teams are Australia, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Japan, China, and the Republic of Korea.

The US women’s national football team with 2,181 points, is still ranked No. 1 in the world, followed by Germany, France, the Netherlands, Sweden and the UK./.VNA

